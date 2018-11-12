Mountain Dew Snow Dance announces lineup, free events at Breckenridge

With more than five feet of snow already fallen at Breckenridge Ski Resort, and an early opening Wednesday, Mountain Dew is excited to celebrate the strong start to the winter snow season at the resort on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The Mountain Dew Snow Dance is a free concert and full-day event experience featuring a stacked line-up of musicians including headliner Gramatik with newly announced special guest Big Boi and local artist The Reminders, in addition to appearances by professional snowboarders Red Gerard and Julia Marino. The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the base of Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort with a wide variety of on-mountain experiences and will conclude at the South Gondola parking lot with a live concert. Free parking is available at the Satellite Lot and a complimentary shuttle will be provided.

Mountain Dew Snow Dance headliner Gramatik, an electronic artist, musician, and producer from Slovenia, has been busy this year, performing to many sold out crowds in several cities and major festivals. He has released nine albums, three EPs and numerous singles and remixes, including the recently released Aretha Franklin Tribute track, dedicated to the Queen of Soul.

American rapper, songwriter, record producer and actor Antwan André Patton, better known by his stage name Big Boi, will be bringing the energy to the stage as a highly impressive opening act with his vibrant, cheerful and childlike enthusiasm. The rapper and former member of American hip hop duo Outkast, alongside André 3000, recently debuted "All Night" the biggest hit of his solo career.

The Reminders, an inspiring musical duo consisting of Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born vocalist Aja Black, will kick off the night with their dynamically high energy, soulful vocals and reggae-tinged hip hop beats. Having shared the stage with Big Boi and other well-known artists at past performances globally, the duo has easily established themselves as an internationally acclaimed musical experience.

To stay up to date on the latest news around the event, head to the Facebook event page. This event is the perfect lead in to Mountain Dew's annual winter Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition and festival that will be held in Breckenridge from Dec. 13 through Dec. 17.