Mountain Games, after parties, western dancing and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/9/23

The GoPro Mountain Games features kayaking, rafting, fishing and SUP competition this weekend.

GoPro Mountain Games

The 21st installment of the GoPro Mountain Games is returning to Vail this weekend and even after two decades, the organizers are still coming up with new and exciting events and activities to keep the public coming back.

The event celebrates athletes, art, mountains and music – and, dogs of course! The Dock Dogs events are returning to Lionshead once again. Here you’ll find dogs moving high (Extreme Vertical), far (Big Air) and fast (Speed Retrieve). The Dock Dogs fun starts at 8 a.m. each day and wraps up in the late afternoon. Looking for a furry friend? Dog adoptions will also be available throughout the weekend with Eagle County Animal Services.

Whitewater events are where the roots of the GoPro Mountain Games lie when this event followed in the shoes of the Jeep Whitewater Festival over two decades ago. The waves still draw athletes from all over the world who will come to Vail to compete in kayaking, rafting, fly fishing and standup paddleboard competitions. The water is ever-changing for competitions like Kayak Freestyle, Downriver Sprint SUP and Raft Cross. Gore Creek will be the venue for most whitewater competitions with the exception of some fly fishing and kayaking competitions that will take place on other waterways.

Another discipline that draws in an elite list of international athletes is rock climbing. You’ll see the acronym NACS a lot, and that stands for North American Cup Series and that invites climbing athletes to compete outside of the World Cup circuit. The pros will be doing bouldering competitions through Saturday, and then on Sunday youth and citizen categories are available. You can’t miss the huge climbing wall, which will be at the top of Bridge Street at Mountain Plaza.

New this year you’ll find The CoLab Creator Stage at Solaris Plaza where panel discussions, demonstrations and even a little live music will take place. The CoLab Creator Stage will host some of the biggest names in the outdoor and creator industries. From learning how to control your mind through your breathing, to sustainability tips while traveling the world, to survival tactics, these sessions are designed to inspire and educate.

Mix all this action in with some ticketed concerts at The Amp at night and free shows during the daytime at Golden Peak and Checkpoint Charlie and you’ve got yourself quite the weekend! On Friday, The Heavy Heavy will open for Orebolo and on Saturday, Circles Around the Sun will open for Local Natives. Pro tip: get your tickets in person and The Amp box office to save on extra ticket fees.

There’s so much to do and see during this multi-day event that really captures the spirit of the mountains, go to MountainGames.com to check each day’s schedule and find the events you want to see or you can sign up to participate and be part of the action.

After Parties

If you’re here for the party, the after-parties will be the place to be after the concerts at The Amp. Shakedown Bar in Vail will have Taylor Scott and Friends playing late into the night. On Saturday night, jam out to the Shakedown Family Jam. Doors open at 8 and the live music will start around 9:30 p.m. ShakedownBarVail.com .

Chasing Rabbits will host after-parties each night during the GoPro Mountain Games. Highlights include DJ Lou on Friday night from 9 to midnight and Sunday’s show is a bit earlier, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rabbit Hole. Play some arcade games while you enjoy the entertainment. ChasingRabbitsVail.com .

Down valley happenings

If you plan to stay down valley and not go to the GoPro Mountain Games, we’ve got some ideas for you.

Usually, we’d be talking about the 2nd Friday ARTwalk but those Fridays have morphed from an art walk to the 2nd Fridays Sidewalk Market in downtown Eagle. This event encourages the shops, restaurants and businesses of downtown Eagle to open up their doors, bring out a table of wares, racks of clothing, signage, you name it, to get their businesses noticed and meet and greet the people. Check out the sidewalk sales, dining specials and more.

Please note that there will be an ARTwalk Festival coming up in July. Mark your calendars for July 7 and July 8. Even without a formal ARTwalk, there will still be a gallery reception on Friday at the Vail Valley Artist Guild building at 108 West Second Street from 2 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the themes of Turquoise and Architecture with Beth Levine, artist and architect. In addition to Levine’s exhibit, the space will be featuring local artists and photographers, so stop by for some light refreshments.

On Sunday morning, enjoy the benefits of Yoga in the Park at Eagle Town Park from 9 to 10:15 a.m. This Sunday morning yoga series is presented by Yoga Off Broadway and the town of Eagle and is for all levels. This year’s event is ticketed and proceeds benefit the Land & Rivers Fund.



Western Dance Night at 4 Eagle Ranch

4 Eagle Ranch will host a western dance night on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. 4 Eagle Ranch/Courtesy photo

Wanna do come boot scootin’? Western Dance night returns to 4 Eagle Ranch where there’s plenty of space to get on the dance floor and learn some new moves or perfect some old ones. Come early for the dance instruction between 6 and 7 p.m where line dancing and couples dancing will be taught. Stay late for the food, like chili and salad, and libations available for purchase. The DJ will be taking requests all night, too. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids between 5 and 12 years old. No reservations are required.

Make a day of it at the ranch by going zip lining, horseback riding, wine tasting or try the Jeep and ATV tours. 4 Eagle Ranch is located about four miles north of Interstate 70 at the Wolcott exit. For more information, visit 4EagleRanch.com .