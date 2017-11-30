Mountain Passport Winter Edition offering 2-for-1 deals

Looking for an apres companion?

The Mountain Passport Winter Edition makes its debut this season in mountain towns across Colorado, including Vail.

For $20, the pocket-sized field guide is full of 2-for-1 craft beverages all winter long in towns like Vail, Breckenridge, Aspen, Steamboat Springs and more. The winter edition features 27 establishments across 15 mountain towns.

Participating venues include 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company in Vail and Gypsum, Craftsman and Crazy Mountain Brewery in Edwards.

For more information and the full list of participating establishments, visit http://www.ThePassportProgram.com.