Mountain Recreation announces youth program registration dates through 2019

Not only has Mountain Recreation changed their name, but they're also changing registration options as well for youth programs.

Beginning this year, all youth registration and program dates throughout the year will be available online in order for parents to plan ahead for future registration. The dates for youth swimming, gymnastics and sports leagues are available on http://www.mountainrec.org through the 2019 season.

"There are a ton of amazing youth organizations and activities (in the valley) that parents want to get their kids in," said Scott Robinson, marketing and communications coordinator for Mountain Rec. "Announcing registration dates early gives parents to find options that do overlap with those organizations."

Robinson said that parents have been requesting that registration dates for a while now, but the information wasn't available until just before registration opened.

Additionally, a new email software, which you can register for online as well, will keep parents in the loop as dates approach, allowing for them to plan ahead.

"We heard everyone saying that the website wasn't functional and that they couldn't find what they're looking for," said Robinson. "Now, the website has all the information they want."