Mountainfilm on Tour arrives at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5

'North Shore Betty' will be featured in this year's Mountainfilm Tour.

What: Mountainfilm on Tour – Beaver Creek When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6-8:15 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek More information: Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit the Vail Valley at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

“We are excited to bring the Mountainfilm Tour to the Vail Valley,” said Vail Symposium executive director Kris Sabel. “This will be a fast-paced, diverse and content-rich program featuring the sports and causes dear to our hearts.”

Mountainfilm on Tour is hosted by the Vail Symposium and the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The Symposium was the first organization to bring Mountainfilm to the valley in 2002, three years after the festival started organizing the tour.

This evening will feature films inspired by the theme Indomitable Spirit including the films: “North Shore Betty,” “Trustfall,” “Bacon ‘N’ Laces,” “The Trails Before Us,” “ASCEND: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors,” ”Breaking Trail” and “Write Your Line.”

The show kicks off on Thursday at 6 p.m. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Beaver Creek are currently on sale and can be purchased online at VailSymposium.org Tickets will also be available the day of the event at Vilar Performing Arts Center. The cost for the show is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. See the complete playlist at MountainFilm.org/tour/schedule .

About the films

“North Shore Betty”

Directed by: Travis Rummel, Darcy Hennessey Turenne

Betty Birrell has been biking the fast, flowy, wooden roller coasters of British Columbia for nearly 30 years. She’s a pioneer and legend who pushes limits and instills her love for the outdoor lifestyle in her son. At 73, Betty continues to reinvent herself and inspire younger generations with the belief that life is just one big playground.

“Trustfall”

Directed by: Stefan Witts

A couple of world-class wingsuit flyers, Espen and Amber, attempt an unlikely routine together as professionals and partners. The film takes us through a narrative of romance in freefall, diving through narrow windows of completion that redefine the stakes by which trust and compatibility in partnership is defined. The two discuss the beauty and challenges of freefalling through partnership, the importance of trust and what it’s like to fly.

“Bacon ‘N’ Laces”

Directed by: Stephen Michael Simon

In Bacon ‘N’ Laces, a blind single father of three manages a classic diner outside of New York City. This father’s love for his children, his perseverance to defy the odds that come with his blindness and his appreciation for classic sneakers is a dose of joy. This short film is a playful portrait of a dad and his children who refuse to be limited by their struggles.

“The Trails Before Us”

Directed by: Fritz Bitsoie (Diné)

Nigel James’s parents and grandmother are immensely proud that he brought mountain biking to their remote corner of the Navajo Nation. His grandmother, Lorraine Herder, is gratified to see old horse trails restored and repurposed. Mountain biking reminds his father Marvin of the sacred bond between the Diné people and horses. Whether they traverse the landscape on horseback or on bike, the journey connects the Diné to their land and traditional culture.

“Ascend: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors”

Directed by: Faith E. Briggs

Vasu Sojitra doesn’t want to be called an inspiration. For the Indian-American right leg amputee, it’s not his disability, but instead the barriers to access the outdoors, that must be overcome. His ascent and ski descent of iconic Mount Moran’s “The Skillet,” alongside other mountain athletes of color, brings solidarity and intersectionality to backcountry skiing.

“Breaking Trail”

Directed by: Jesse Roesler

Emily Ford sets out with a borrowed Husky sled dog, Diggins, to complete the 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail in the midst of winter. Not only is she the first woman to attempt the feat, but she is also the first LBGTQ+ person of color to embark on the adventure. As her story gathers momentum in local, national and international press, Emily learns she’s become a figurehead to encourage those who don’t feel like they belong in wild places — especially people of color — to spend more time in nature.

“Write Your Line”

Directed by: Augey Marc, Collet Andy

A young boy dreams of becoming like his favorite athletes.