Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼

‘Ascend: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors’ will be featured at the festival.

What: Mountainfilm on Tour

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $15

More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour If you go …

Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, Mountainfilm on Tour stops at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek for an evening of inspiring and captivating films handpicked from the annual festival. Co-hosted by the Vail Symposium, the evening will feature a collection of culturally-rich, adventure-packed and engaging documentary short films.

“I love documentaries because they teach us critical thinking, but Mountainfilm takes that a step further and transforms the critical thinking into critical living,” says director David Charles Rodrigues.

Mountainfilm on Tour starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class arts to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Tickets are $15. Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour for tickets and more information.

Mountainfilm is a dynamic organization and festival of films, people, stories and ideas that celebrate the indomitable spirit and motivates individuals and communities to advance solutions for a livable world. The festival’s iconic “prayer flags” that fly in Telluride each year are a tribute to Tibetan culture, which customs align with Mountainfilm’s values of bringing peace and well-being to all.

“Telluride Mountainfilm has always held a special place in my heart,” said legendary adventurer, photographer and director Jimmy Chin. “The first films I ever made played at this festival. It is a crucible for storytelling talent from the past, present and, most importantly, the future. Its importance among out tribe cannot be overstated.”

The January 5th event lineup will feature films: ”North Shore Betty,” “Trustfall,” “Bacon ‘N’ Laces,” “The Trails Before Us,” “ASCEND: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors,” “Breaking Trail” and “Write Your Line.”

The Vail Symposium, which convenes locally while thinking globally, is a grassroots nonprofit organization that has been part of the life and history of Vail since 1971. Its mission is to provide educational programs for the Vail Valley community that are thought-provoking, diverse and affordable.

Visit VilarPAC.org/mountainfilm-on-tour for more information about the upcoming showing in Beaver Creek.