Mountainfilm on Tour makes a stop in Edwards

Freesking movie ‘Charge 2’ is part of the Mountainfilm on Tour lineup.

Vail Symposium/Courtesy Photo

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit the Vail Valley at Battle Mountain High School on Tuesday, March 15, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

“We are excited to bring the Mountainfilm Tour to the Vail Valley,” said Vail Symposium executive director Kris Sabel. “This will be a fast-paced, diverse and content-rich program featuring the sports and causes dear to our hearts.”

Mountainfilm on Tour is hosted by the Vail Symposium. The Symposium was the first organization to bring Mountainfilm to the valley in 2002, three years after the festival started organizing the tour. As the Symposium celebrates its 50th anniversary, Sabel said he is pleased to bring Mountainfilm back into the programming offerings and add this to the Unlimited Adventure series lineup.

Vail Symposium/Courtesy Photo

The show kicks off on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Vail are currently on sale and can be purchased online at VailSymposium.org.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event at Battle Mountain High School. The cost for each show is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. See the complete playlist at MountainFilm.org/tour/schedule .

For all in-person events, proof of full vaccination, defined as two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, will be required for all attendees upon entry to the event along with a photo ID. We are also requiring all attendees to wear a mask at our live events. If you are sick, or if you have encountered someone that has tested positive for COVID-19, please protect yourself and others and stay home. For those who are unable to meet the requirement, refunds will be provided.