Mountains of Music offers three nights of concerts during GoPro Mountain Games

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is an iconic location to hear bands in Vail during the summertime.

As much as the GoPro Mountain Games focuses on athletics, this year’s musical offerings will also bring sweat and elevated heart rates to the event that really kicks off summer in Vail. The lineup of headliner concerts and musicians playing throughout the village offers multiple days of melodies, and that’s music to our ears.

Mountains of Music will host three nights of concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, also known as The Amp. Please note that these are ticketed shows and the venue can hold less than 3,000 people, so get your tickets early if you want a spot on the lawn or a seat under the pavilion. Although you can bring picnics into the venue, food and beverages are available for purchase and outside alcohol is not allowed, so leave your bottles and cans at home.

The Amp is ranked as one of the valley’s best places to see a performance. The beautiful backdrop of the mountains, the sun setting on the Gore Range and maybe an occasional rainbow (these shows happen rain or shine) add to the experience. But enough about the venue, let’s get to the bands who will be playing Thursday through Saturday nights. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the first band starting at 7:15 p.m. and the second band playing at 8:45 p.m.

Brothers of a Feather featuring the Robinson brothers from The Black Crowes will headline the concert on Thursday at The Amp.

Thursday

Headliner: Brothers of a Feather with Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes

Chris and his younger brother, Rich, formed The Black Crowes when they were both in high school in Marietta, Georgia in 1984 and created the hit album, “Shake Your Money Maker” in 1990. A lot has happened since then, including the band’s break up and reunion. Take this opportunity to see the Robinson brothers on The Amp stage on Thursday night.

Opening band: The Motet

Denver-based funk, soul, jazz and rock-influenced band, The Motet has been moving audiences since 1998. Nine albums later and tours that have brought them to Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Bumpershoot and Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Motet feels at home in Vail with a huge local following.

Pavilion general admission: $55 plus service fees

Lawn general admission: $32 plus service fees

Orebolo performs on Friday night at The Amp with opening act The Heavy Heavy.

Friday

Headliner: Orebolo

Orebolo features Rick Mitarotonda and Peter Anspach, both on vocals and guitar, and Jeff Arevalo on the upright bass. The three are part of Goose, a Connecticut rock group, but during the pandemic the trio shared a house and continued making music together. See them at The Amp before they head back east for more tour dates.

Opening band: The Heavy Heavy

Hailing from the UK, the Heavy Heavy has been gaining worldwide acclaim in a short amount of time and has secured spots on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “CBS Saturday Morning” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” See this band that’s been labeled as “one to watch” by The Guardian this Friday at The Amp.

Pavilion general admission: $50 plus service fees

Lawn general admission: $28 plus service fees

Local Natives will kick off their summer tour in Vail during the Mountains of Music at the GoPro Mountain Games.

Saturday

Headliner: Local Natives

Based out of L.A., this indie rock band is getting ready to release another album on July 7, so you may get to listen to a few of the new songs from the “Time Waits for No One” album. Vail is the first stop on a tour that will take Local Natives all across the country, so catch them now, they won’t be back to Colorado until September.

Opening band: Circles Around The Sun

Expect to hear new music from Circles Around The Sun’s fourth studio album, “Language” which was just released this spring. Look for Mark Levy, a familiar face who can be found drumming for many Vail Valley-based bands in this Los Angeles-based instrumental supergroup.

Pavilion general admission: $40 plus service fees

Lawn general admission: $25 plus service fees

The Turntable Review plays during the 2021 GoPro Mountain Games in Vail.

In addition to the ticketed concerts at The Amp, Mountains of Music will host performances at Gear Town along the streets of Vail and The Hangout at Golden Peak. Catch these local and regional acts during the daytime at those outdoor venues:

Trevor Green

Shakedown Family Band

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review

Turntable Review Trio

Hardscrabble

Trees Don’t Move

The Altitones

Brendan McKinney & The 99 Brown Dogs

Alex Johnstone & Bob Masters Duo

Kory Montgomery

Johnny Schleper Band

Emelise

Michelle Cohn Levy Band

For more information about Mountains of Music, go to Summer.MountainGames.com