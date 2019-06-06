Movie Guru: This month at Redbox includes murder, Lego aliens and killer fight scenes

"The Lego Movie 2" is a fantasy adventure following our Lego heroes across space.

Warner Bros. | Special to the Daily

It’s impossible to keep up with all the new movies coming out in theaters.

Thankfully, Redbox is happy to help people cheat. The rental service comes out with a host of new movies every month, from big-budget films to independent movies that never got a full U.S. theater release. If you’re looking to play catch-up, here’s a quick list of some of the service’s newest movies that you don’t want to miss.

“Happy Death Day 2U”

It looks like horror, but it’s really more like science fiction with a healthy dose of murder. The story of a college student who keeps restarting the day with her untimely death, the movie is far more sweet and hilarious than it seems to be. The movie’s one flaw is that it’s not quite as good if you haven’t seen the original, but since “Happy Death Day” is also available at Redbox that neatly solves the problem.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Sure, it’s not quite as good as the original, but a few steps shy of fantastic is still pretty darn good. This overstuffed but entertaining fantasy adventure follows our Lego heroes across space in an effort to save the universe from invading forces. The songs are catchy, some of the jokes are genuinely hilarious, and Tiffany Haddish proves that she’s a gift to voice work. On top of all that, there’s nothing better than all the sheer Lego-themed creativity to make you feel like a kid again.

“Everybody Knows”

Do you enjoy being scared to death? How about being scared to death in Spanish? If you enjoy the sensation of slow-building terror, then Asghar Farhardi’s “Everybody Knows” is the perfect thing to keep you from being able to sleep at night. Farhardi is a master at the slowly building sense of unease, where the audience is nearly as much of a wreck as the characters as they watch the world crumble beneath their feet. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem both deliver fantastic, emotionally raw performances. (Languages: Spanish, English, Catalan.)

“Isn’t It Romantic”

If you both love and hate traditional romance movies, then you’ve got to give “Isn’t It Romantic” a try. A loving parody that both embraces and skewers the genre’s many clichés, it manages to be both hilarious and sweet at the same moment. Rebel Wilson is a delight as the lead, and the supporting cast does an excellent job at rounding out roles that seem very clichéd on the surface.

Catch up on “John Wick”

If you’re into action movies but somehow missed the “John Wick” series, now is the time to catch up. With the third movie currently out in theaters, Redbox has once again made the first and second movies available for rental. They’re hyper-violent and definitely not kid-friendly, but the fight scenes are fantastic and the world-building is surprisingly cool for an action series. Even if you have watched the movies, now is the perfect time to refresh your memory.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com.