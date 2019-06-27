Movie Guru: “Yesterday” wants you to worship The Beatles, and it’s not a good look

Himesh Patel, who stars as Jack in "Yesterday," delivered a great performance, especially vocally. He was one of the few high points in a movie that fell victim to unconditional Beatles love.

© Universal Pictures

Yesterday Rated: PG-13 for suggestive content and language Story by: Jack Barth and Richard Curtis, screenplay by Richard Curtis Directed by: Danny Boyle Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino, Harry Michell, Joel Fry, Kate Mckinnon, Ed Sheeran, and more Grade: Two stars

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com.