Movies in the mountains: Upcoming schedule for Minturn’s drive-in, Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars

The Blue Starlite Drive-In movie theater is lcoated in Minturn.

This is no place to be cooped up inside, not even for a movie. Luckily, the Blue Starlite Mini Boutique Drive-In located in Minturn and Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars will be offering some classic film screenings outdoors this summer.

Blue Starlite Mini Boutique Drive-In

Schedule

Friday, July 12: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Saturday, July 13: “Back to the Future”/“The Shining”

Sunday, July 14: “The Goonies”

Wednesday, July 17: “The Big Lebowski” (hosted by Native Roots)

Thursday, July 18: “Grease: The Sing Along”

Saturday, July 20: “The Princess Bride”/“The Shining”

Thursday, July 25: “Star Wars: A New Hope”

Friday, July 26: “The Princess Bride”

Saturday, July 27: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”/“The Shining”

Thursday, Aug. 1: A Very Grateful Dead Mountaintop Movie Party

Friday, Aug. 2: “Jurassic Park”

Saturday, Aug. 3: “Back to the Future”/“The Shining”

Pricing

General admission: $8

Car slot for two people: $27

Concession package and car slot for two people: $35

Family plan: $55

Smores for two: $12

More to know

Screen: The drive-in uses a 32-foot, high-definition digital projection screen.

Pick Your Flick: On off nights, Blue Starlite is offering a package where you (and some friends) pick your own movie to be shown on the big screen.

Times: Gates open for early shows at 7:30 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m. for the late shows.

Tickets: https://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com/

Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars

Movies Under the Stars feature family favorites for all ages in Beaver Creek Village’s slopeside Centennial Park.

Schedule

Tuesday, July 9: “Small Foot”

Tuesday, July 16: “Ratatouille”

Tuesday, July 23: “Spiderman into the Spiderverse”

Tuesday, July 30: “The Goonies”

Tuesday, Aug. 6: “Inside Out”

Tuesday, Aug. 13: “Monsters Inc.”

Pricing

Free

More to know