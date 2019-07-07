Movies in the mountains: Upcoming schedule for Minturn’s drive-in, Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars
'Jurassic Park,' 'Ratatouille,' 'Star Wars' & more
This is no place to be cooped up inside, not even for a movie. Luckily, the Blue Starlite Mini Boutique Drive-In located in Minturn and Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars will be offering some classic film screenings outdoors this summer.
Blue Starlite Mini Boutique Drive-In
Schedule
- Friday, July 12: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
- Saturday, July 13: “Back to the Future”/“The Shining”
- Sunday, July 14: “The Goonies”
- Wednesday, July 17: “The Big Lebowski” (hosted by Native Roots)
- Thursday, July 18: “Grease: The Sing Along”
- Saturday, July 20: “The Princess Bride”/“The Shining”
- Thursday, July 25: “Star Wars: A New Hope”
- Friday, July 26: “The Princess Bride”
- Saturday, July 27: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”/“The Shining”
- Thursday, Aug. 1: A Very Grateful Dead Mountaintop Movie Party
- Friday, Aug. 2: “Jurassic Park”
- Saturday, Aug. 3: “Back to the Future”/“The Shining”
Pricing
- General admission: $8
- Car slot for two people: $27
- Concession package and car slot for two people: $35
- Family plan: $55
- Smores for two: $12
More to know
- Screen: The drive-in uses a 32-foot, high-definition digital projection screen.
- Pick Your Flick: On off nights, Blue Starlite is offering a package where you (and some friends) pick your own movie to be shown on the big screen.
- Times: Gates open for early shows at 7:30 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m. for the late shows.
- Tickets: https://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com/
Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars
Schedule
- Tuesday, July 9: “Small Foot”
- Tuesday, July 16: “Ratatouille”
- Tuesday, July 23: “Spiderman into the Spiderverse”
- Tuesday, July 30: “The Goonies”
- Tuesday, Aug. 6: “Inside Out”
- Tuesday, Aug. 13: “Monsters Inc.”
Pricing
- Free
More to know
- Screen: Find a seat on the lawn or bring a blanket/chair to Beaver Creek Village’s Centennial Park.
- Times: 7:30 p.m.
See your favorite classics this summer, or pick your own flick at the Minturn drive-in.