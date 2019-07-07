 Movies in the mountains: Upcoming schedule for Minturn’s drive-in, Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars | VailDaily.com

'Jurassic Park,' 'Ratatouille,' 'Star Wars' & more

Entertainment | July 7, 2019

Ross Leonhart

The Blue Starlite Drive-In movie theater is lcoated in Minturn.
This is no place to be cooped up inside, not even for a movie. Luckily, the Blue Starlite Mini Boutique Drive-In located in Minturn and Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars will be offering some classic film screenings outdoors this summer.

Blue Starlite Mini Boutique Drive-In

Schedule

  • Friday, July 12: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
  • Saturday, July 13: “Back to the Future”/“The Shining”
  • Sunday, July 14: “The Goonies”
  • Wednesday, July 17: “The Big Lebowski” (hosted by Native Roots)
  • Thursday, July 18: “Grease: The Sing Along”
  • Saturday, July 20: “The Princess Bride”/“The Shining”
  • Thursday, July 25: “Star Wars: A New Hope”
  • Friday, July 26: “The Princess Bride”
  • Saturday, July 27: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”/“The Shining”
  • Thursday, Aug. 1: A Very Grateful Dead Mountaintop Movie Party
  • Friday, Aug. 2: “Jurassic Park”
  • Saturday, Aug. 3: “Back to the Future”/“The Shining”

Pricing

  • General admission: $8
  • Car slot for two people: $27
  • Concession package and car slot for two people: $35
  • Family plan: $55
  • Smores for two: $12

More to know

  • Screen: The drive-in uses a 32-foot, high-definition digital projection screen.
  • Pick Your Flick: On off nights, Blue Starlite is offering a package where you (and some friends) pick your own movie to be shown on the big screen.
  • Times: Gates open for early shows at 7:30 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m. for the late shows. 
  • Tickets: https://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com/

Beaver Creek’s Movies Under the Stars

Movies Under the Stars feature family favorites for all ages in Beaver Creek Village’s slopeside Centennial Park.
Schedule

  • Tuesday, July 9: “Small Foot”
  • Tuesday, July 16: “Ratatouille”
  • Tuesday, July 23: “Spiderman into the Spiderverse”
  • Tuesday, July 30: “The Goonies”
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6: “Inside Out”
  • Tuesday, Aug. 13: “Monsters Inc.”

Pricing

  • Free

More to know

  • Screen: Find a seat on the lawn or bring a blanket/chair to Beaver Creek Village’s Centennial Park.
  • Times: 7:30 p.m.
