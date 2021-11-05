Multi-dimensional Seth Walker – and his trio – close out Underground Sound series Thursday

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Seth Walker and his trio will close out the Underground Sound series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Multi-talented musician Seth Walker is often cited as one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists on the scene today. His multi-dimensional talent combines a gift for melody and lyrics alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for getting around on the guitar.

Walker, a native of North Carolina, has spent the past two-plus decades performing at some of the most renowned music venues and festivals around the world. He’s released 10 albums of songs inspired by his travels and rooted in the musical cultures of places he has lived – including stints in Austin, New Orleans and Nashville. He’s also released a book, “Your Van Is On Fire: The Miscellaneous Meanderings of a Musician.”

This show is for you if you also like: Keb’ Mo’, Robert Cray, Sonny Landreth, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa and The Wood Brothers.

Growing up on a commune in rural North Carolina, the son of classically trained musicians, Walker first played the cello at a young age before discovering the guitar in his 20s. His introduction to the blues came via his Uncle Landon Walker, who was a musician and disc jockey. Walker soon was looking to artists like T-Bone Walker, Snooks Eaglin and B.B. King as musical inspiration.

Walker has broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Charts, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart and received praise from NPR and American Songwriter, among others. The musician values a respect for tradition coupled with an appreciation for contemporary songwriting.

“If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker – with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock and a dash of country – just might be your poster boy,” proclaims Country Standard Time.

“Already a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and visual artist, Walker now adds published author to his resume,” American Songwriter writes about the musician. “Part memoir, part meditation and part art gallery, ‘Your Van Is On Fire’ is a riotous and charming mélange of an artist’s meandering life spent in perpetual motion searching for the muse.”

For more information about upcoming performances at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, visit vilarpac.org.