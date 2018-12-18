Multi-talented Vanessa Williams to play the Vilar in Beaver Creek

As part of their holiday concert series, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is welcoming singer and actress Vanessa Williams to the stage on Sunday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

Williams has had a prolific career, earning 11 Grammy nominations (including best new artist in 1989, and record of the year in 1993 for "Save the Best for Last"), three Emmy nominations (for her work on "Ugly Betty") and a Tony nomination for playing The Witch in "Into the Woods." She is also widely known for performing "Colors of the Wind" from Disney's "Pocahontas," a song that earned a Grammy, and Oscar and a Golden Globe. Her music ranges from pop to Latin to jazz and everything in between.

Additionally, Williams and her mother co-wrote the New York Times bestseller "You Have No Idea."

Williams' show will span her career and her passions.

"I'll walk the audience through my discography and my career," Williams said. "We'll do 'Right Stuff' and go through my recordings and then do some Broadway stuff."

The show will also include stories about Williams' storied and illustrious career, which began with her winning the Miss America title in 1984 before branching out into movies, stage, television, fashion and more.

In addition to her original music (hits like "Colors of the Wind," "Save the Best for Last" and more will be performed), Williams will perform songs composted by Stephen Sondheim, as well as songs from both Lena Horne and "Show Boat."

A woman and her band

Williams, who recently performed with large orchestras and with Sting, is looking forward to performing at an intimate venue like the Vilar.

"I did a similar show between Christmas and New Year's last year in Montana, and the town had a similar vibe (to Vail)," said Williams. "I love those smaller shows, the cool part is that everyone gets a really intimate show."

Williams will perform with her band, which has been touring with her for 21 years now.

"It's a seamless show," Williams said, noting the chemistry between herself and the band. "…The set list changes depending on the time, what the audience looks like. For older audiences, I'll do more Broadway stuff and jazz, and for younger audiences, it'll be more dance stuff."

Williams explained that she and her band are so in sync that they may change the set list during the show itself, catering to what the audience is responding well to. She also recounted a recent experience in which she and her band performed with an orchestra, but provided an unexpected encore of several songs after the orchestra had left.

Each of William's band members also work as individual artists that produce and perform their own music, but they come together as a family to perform, according to Williams.

"It's nice to becoming back to Colorado," Williams said. "And I think people will enjoy a night of a variety of music and good, fun stories.