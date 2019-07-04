Music, comedy and fresh eats: Weekend picks 7/5/19

Jay Leno at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Keep your Fourth of July celebration going on Friday, July 5 with a comedy set from one of America’s favorite comedians. Jay Leno, best known for hosting “The Tonight Show” on NBC from 1992 to 2009 and 2010 to 2014 when Jimmy Fallon took over, is coming to Avon for some standup. The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek will be hosting him. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are still available, but in limited quantities.

Vail Jazz at Riverwalk Backyard Amphitheater

Vail Jazz’s summer programming is in full swing, and this week marks the first of its free summer concerts on Fridays in Edwards. Colorado soul singer Hazel Miller will be singing old-school-inspired tunes for Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk, which takes place at the Riverwalk Backyard Amphitheater in Edwards. Citing influences such as Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Aretha Franklin as influences, Miller frequently performs around the state and in the valley. When she sings live, she usually goes in with a plan, but allows room for adjustment based on what the audience likes.

“This habit has become a great inside joke in the band. We will make the changes instantly to fit the mood of the audience. We get very excited when we can keep the energy rising and the audience dancing,” she said in a Q&A with Vail Jazz.

The show is free to attend and music starts at 6 p.m.

Bravo! Vail Denève Conducts: Magic Of Music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Bravo! Vail, which will have concerts until Aug. 4, will showcase classical music this weekend that everyone in the family can get down with, no matter how young or old. Denève Conducts: Magic Of Music showcases The Philadelphia Orchestra, which is in town for a six-show residency. Led by principal guest conductor Stéphane Denève, the program includes the Overture to “William Tell,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” selections from “Harry Potter,” and Britten’s beloved “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.”

Seating is still available for the show, which starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Pavillion seating costs between $44-$109, and lawn seating costs between $5-$39.

The Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show in Vail Village

The Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show continues its Sunday run this summer. Featuring more than 135 tents selling fresh produce, artisanal food products and crafty gifts, the market has grown since starting 18 years ago.

Several vendors at the market are only selling goods at the Vail Farmers’ Market, so check out their products, especially those that are hard to find elsewhere. One of those vendors is Smith and Truslow, which sells all-organic, high-quality spices for cooking.

There’s also free jazz from Vail Jazz at the Farmers’ Market from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. The Root Down Organ Trio performs this weekend, and performances at the market run until Aug. 25. The market itself runs until Oct. 6.

The Mavericks at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Wrap up the weekend with The Mavericks. Fronted by Cuban-American vocalist and guitarist Raul Malo, The Mavericks blend rock, country and Latin music into a distinct sound that it’s been perfecting since its first record, “The Mavericks,” in 1990. After a successful run that decade, the band took two hiatuses in the early 2000s, and had reunited by 2011. Despite the breaks, The Mavericks push on with their distinct sound.

“In Miami, what country music was I going to hear? As a kid, I couldn’t wait for Saturday nights to turn on the television because that’s when a lot of the music shows were on. ‘Hee Haw’ was on Saturday nights as was ‘The Lawrence Welk Show’ and later on, ‘Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert’ and ‘The Midnight Special.’ And somewhere on the weekend was ‘Soul Train.’ I watched all of it because that’s all you had was three networks to choose from,” Malo told Vail Daily reporter Dave Gil de Rubio.

The show, which is at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are offered at $59 and $79 price points.