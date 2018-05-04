Music lineup set for Bonfire Block Party, returning to Eagle June 1-2

EAGLE — The fourth annual Bonfire Block Party returns to the streets of Eagle on Friday and Saturday, June 1-2. Nine bands will be featured over the two days, along with craft beer, food trucks and, new for 2018, a tented VIP experience.

Two-day general admission and VIP tickets are currently on sale at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

MUSIC LINEUP

The Block Party kicks off on Friday with local bluegrass band Hardscrabble at 4 p.m. followed by the first Main Stage act, blues rocker Nicki Bluhm, at 4:30 p.m. Between two venue stages, the music is continuous with Hardscrabble playing during all Main Stage set breaks. San Francisco-based Con Brio plays the Main Stage beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by headliners and jam funk sensations Galactic at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's music starts early at 2:30 p.m. with Assembly of Dust on the Broadway Main Stage. Set breaks will be filled with Second Stage band Duey & The Decibels, who first take the stage at 4 p.m. New Orleans legends Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Colorado favorite Sam Bush make their encore Block Party appearances, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. Saturday's event closes out with Grammy-nominated headliners The Record Company, who Rolling Stone says, "kick up a raw rootsy racket." The Record Company takes the Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

A portion of all Block Party proceeds benefit Eagle County nonprofit The Cycle Effect, which will be operating a bike valet during the event.