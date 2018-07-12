Musical massage is a symphony of wellness with the Spa at Four Seasons Resort Vail

“Everything about the symphony is incorporated here,” says Mary Gunderson.

Bodily wellness, wine, good food and symphonic entertainment rarely come intertwined in a single harmony. But the Vail Valley is a place of exception and what's rare elsewhere in the world, is standard operating procedure in these parts.

This summer, in honor of Vail's premier music festival, Bravo! Vail, the spa at Four Seasons Resort is offering a "Symphony of Wellness" for any- and everyone itching for a fully immersive and wholly sublime symphonic experience. The package, offered only on select nights through the summer, combines the euphoria of a massage, with the warmth of wine, the comfort of a delicious picnic and the splendor of classical music played by world-renowned professionals.

"Everything about the symphony is incorporated here," says Mary Gunderson, Spa Director at the Four Seasons Resort. From the moment you walk into the spa, you'll be whisked into an immersive experience — one that begins with a 50-minute rhythmic massage. Set to the music the orchestra will be playing later that night, this serves as a gentle prelude to the evening still to come. Then, a complimentary glass of wine will pique your senses before it's time to make your way to Ford Amphitheater.

Of course, transportation from the Four Seasons is already orchestrated. One of the resort's luxurious Mercedes Benz SUV's will pick you up when you're ready and deliver you directly to the venue, where a curated picnic under the stars awaits.

Complete with a wicker basket and a blanket outstretched over your reserved lawn seats, the picnic is a gourmet way to enjoy the show. Guests can choose from several different menu options without any fear of making a poor choice. Everything is cooked up beforehand at the hotel by the Four Seasons' esteemed team of culinarians, crafted to pair perfectly with your symphony under the stars.

Then, just relax into the music — the crescendo of your night.

The package is only available three days this summer: on June 30th, with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, July 6th, with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and July 20th, with the New York Philharmonic.

The Symphony of Wellness package needs to be reserved at least three weeks in advance.

Beyond the Bravo! Vail Festival and the Symphony of Wellness package, the spa at Four Seasons Resort will also be offering its popular Mountain Cures all summer long — therapeutic massage specials for altitude adjustment, sleep improvement, and energy expansion. These mountain-inspired treatments are tailored specifically for high country healing: a holistic way to ease yourself into the laid-back lifestyle of summer in the Vail Valley.

And for couples or individuals seeking a romantic evening with the entire Spa at Four Seasons to themselves, the spa is also offering their Spa Under the Stars special. It's an opportune way to treat that special someone to an unforgettably romantic and tranquil summer night.