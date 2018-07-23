Musician Tony DeSare shares 5 realities of jazz music; performs at Vail Jazz

On Thursday, July 26, DeSare is joined by H2 Big Band in the Jazz Tent at Lionshead’s Vail Square at 6 p.m. He says to expect “that one and only feeling you can get hearing a live big band with a singer. I’ll be performing everything from Sinatra, Khachaturian, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles and Prince as well as a few originals. The whole night, though, would feel right at home at the Sands Hotel in Vegas in 1966.” Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for preferred seat and $50 for premium seat. Beer, wine and cocktails are available for purchase.

On Wednesday, July 25, Tony DeSare returns to Vail with a pair of intimate solo performances at The Sonnenalp’s Ludwig’s Terrace. In his words, it’s going to be a “spontaneous and intimate night where the set will vary depending on the audience and how I’m feeling. We’ll cover a lot of musical ground.” Doors for the first seating open at 5 p.m. with performance beginning at 5:30. Doors for the second seating are at 7:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. Full dinner service is available but not included in ticket cost and a $30 per person food or beverage minimum applies.

Singer and pianist Tony DeSare has often been regarded as a young Frank Sinatra. Although he can swing with the best of them on all the classic jazz numbers, the 42-year-old New York native puts his bright and totally unique stamp on pretty much everything he produces.

Take, for example, the Justin Bieber pop hit "Despacito." In an effort to raise funds for last year's Puerto Rico hurricane victims, DeSare teamed up with "Hamilton" star Mandy Gonzalez and Postmodern Jukebox for a hypnotizing rendition of the pop tune that has to date yielded well over 4 million views on YouTube. Also last year, DeSare created the entire score for the Lifetime movie "Hush Little Baby" and released his sixth full-length album,

"One For My Baby."

Before returning to Vail this week for a pair of intimate solo performances Wednesday, July 25, at The Sonnenalp and "Vegas-style swing" with the H2 Big Band Thursday, July 26, at Vail Square, DeSare took a stab at the definition of "jazz."

Here's what he had to say about why the genre, especially his own version of it, might surprise people.

1: It has transcended generations

"I think jazz has become a kind of all encompassing term for hard-to-classify types of music that tend to use more sophisticated harmony and have some element of improvisation. For Baby Boomers and Millennials, jazz seems to have become somewhat of a four-letter word, at least in the mainstream culture."

2: Jazz has no borders

"As far as what the boundaries of jazz are today, there don't seem to be any, as jazz festivals commonly include even rock, blues and pop acts among more traditional jazz acts. There still certainly exists a culture of people who have followed and stay up to date on the art form of jazz and its history. In that culture, the definition of jazz is definitely more narrow. I would say what I do has usually been on the outskirts of that niche, though I certainly appreciate it myself."

3: Pop music and jazz share some of the same genes

"I fell in love with pop music and love classic pop, which was truly all about a great melody and lyric. Those songwriters and artists drew from the vocabulary of jazz music and I consider myself part of that tradition."

4: The magic all comes down to each song

"I present songs that swing, have sophisticated melodies and jazz chords and will improvise solos here and there, but for me, the most important thing is the feeling and content of the song itself. A more 'purist' view of jazz would favor the improvisation as the selling point of the performance with the song being more the vehicle through which it's delivered. In other words, if I sing a song like 'All the Things You Are' by Kern and Hammerstein, my goal would be to deliver the tender emotion of the song and present it more like the songwriters intended whereas a modern jazz group will use the melody and chord changes more as a jumping off point to make a new statement that often is an interesting contrast to the original standard."

5: It's all about what's real and in the moment

"All in all, I think the definition of what encompasses jazz is ever widening and more and more people are understanding that the label of jazz is not really specifically pointing to any one style in particular. I feel like the term jazz suggests the idea that the music is organic, real and of the moment, not that it necessarily has to swing, have lots of solos, feel serious, etc."