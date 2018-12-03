Musicians to combine Phish and Grateful Dead

The Dead Phish Orchestra will play Agave on Friday, Dec. 7.

The Deadphish Orchestra (DPO) is a quartet of Colorado musicians who had played both Grateful Dead and Phish songs together, but they got to wondering what would happen if they tried to merge the music of these two bands, the Granddaddies and Daddies of the jamband scene.

While these two bands have their surface similarities, most fans realize that their actual musical styles are quite different. The Grateful Dead are an earthy, folky, bluesy band where Phish is sharper around the edges–funky and more aggressive. But both bands have an improvisational approach to their live shows, and it is in that spontaneity where the magic really happens.

The guys in DPO have posed themselves a unique challenge in merging the two styles. Set lists end up with mashups between "Divided Sky" and "Morning Dew," "Help," "Slip" and "Frankenstein" and even "Mike's Song," "Stella Blue," and "Weekapaug Groove." Between the vast repertoires of the two bands, the possibilities are endless.

Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 10 p.m. The event will cost $10 before the day-of, and $15 day-of. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.agaveavon.com.