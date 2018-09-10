Nail your look at the Bookworm of Edwards with help from Cos Bar

If you're looking to perfect your look, Cos Bar and the Bookworm of Edwards have your back.

The Cos Bar, a local luxury beauty boutique, will be at the Bookworm Thursday, Sept. 13 to lead a hands-on workshop that features a winter skin care and cosmetics regime. Each ticket includes a copy of 'Skin Deep,' a book that takes a look at contemporary beauty through interviews with celebrities about their beauty routines and health opinions.

Cos Bar Store Manager Ilona Smith, who has been with the company fifteen years, will be leading the workshop with a team of women ranging in ages and specialties. Throughout the night each guest will have one-on-one assistance with an expert.

The workshop will feature easy application techniques and new products on the market. For the makeup tutorial, attendees will learn to apply eye makeup for the smoky-eye look. In the skin care portion, an organic, all-natural, animal cruelty-free line called Tata Harper will showcase cleanses, toners, moisturizers, eye creams, serums and more.