Nappy Roots plays at Agave in Avon on Saturday

Nappy Roots, an American hip hop sextet, plays at Agave in Avon on Saturday, Jan. 4. Doors are at 9:30 p.m. and the group takes the stage at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 on the day of the show and $18 in advance.

Nappy Roots originated in Kentucky in 1995. They are best known for their hit 2002 single “Awnaw.” Their music can be categorized as alternative Southern rap. The members of the group met while studying at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The group consists of Kentucky and Oakland, California natives Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, Ron Clutch, Big V, R. Prophet and Fishscales.

Their debut album, “Country Fried Cess,” was released in 1998. Eventually, Nappy Roots signed to Atlantic Records and rose to fame with their first album on the label, 2002’s “Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz.” The album featured the singles “Headz up,” “Awnaw” and “Po’ Folks” featuring Anthony Hamilton. The group’s following album, “Wooden Leather,” released in 2003, featured the singles “Roun’ the Globe” and “Sick and Tired,” also featuring Hamilton. “Wooden Leather” is critically acclaimed and featured production from Kanye West, David Banner and Lil Jon.

Since the release of “Wooden Leather,” Nappy Roots is back its independent roots, and has started their own label, N.R.E.G (Nappy Roots Entertainment Group) with distribution through Fontana/Universal Music Group. On July 31, 2007, they released their first album as independent artists, featuring singles “Good Day” and “Keep It Real.” This was actually an internet album, similar to a modern-day mixtape. It was intended to be a precursor to the 2008 album, “The Humdinger” which was released on Aug. 5 2008.

Nappy Roots has played at Agave several times in the past few years and usually attracts a good sized crowd.

If you go …

What: Nappy Roots

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Agave, Avon

Cost: $18 in advance, $20 day of

More information: Visit agaveavon.com.