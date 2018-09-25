Nathaniel Rateliff & and Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Shakey Graves will headline Vail Snow Days, in two nights of free concerts Rateliff will perform on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 and Shakey Graves on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Vail Snow Days is the signature kick-off festival to the winter season Thursday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018.

The Vail Snow Days concerts on Friday and Saturday nights are free of charge and will be held at Ford Park. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the shows start at 6:30 p.m. The schedule of activities for Vail Snow Days 2018 will feature new events including the Pray for Snow Bonfire and pub crawls on Thursday and Bloodies and Bluegrass on Sunday.