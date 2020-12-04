National Cookie Day: 5 places near Beaver Creek to get chocolate chip cookies
Just because Cookie Time has been canceled for 2020 doesn’t mean there can’t be cookies
Today, Dec. 4, is National Cookie Day. To be honest, we didn’t really need an excuse to celebrate the humble chocolate chip cookie, but it’s always nice to have one, especially since traditional 3 p.m. cookies at Beaver Creek after a few (or more than a few) runs isn’t happening this year for public health reasons.
But that doesn’t mean that you have to complete your day skiing or snowboarding without a classic dessert. Here are five cafés near Beaver Creek to get chocolate chip cookies.
Avon Bakery & Deli
Fresh-made cookies might be what you come here for, but don’t leave without trying some bagels too. Go classic New York bagel with some schmear, or go for a breakfast sandwich. Avon Bakery also offers plenty of lunch items, including soups, salads, lunch sandwiches and more.
Columbine Café and Bakery
Owners Ronda and Dan Niederhauser have lived in the Vail Valley for 31 years, and all pastries and bread are made onsite. While picking up the requisite cookies, savor some of the European flair with some Danishes, or go all-out on a Black Forest Cake.
Loaded Joe’s
Pick up a cookie or two at the order counter, and enjoy coffee, salads, sandwiches, beer, wine and more. Oh, and breakfast is served until 2 p.m. The Avon location is naturally what you’ll gravitate towards if you’ve skied the Beav, but Vail people can hit up that location too.
Riverfront Market, The Westin Riverfront
Cookies as big as your face? Check. The recently renovated market has transformed from a typical convenience market into an upscale grocer, thanks to the Westin’s new Managing Director of Food & Beverage, Kris Furniss. Pair your cookie with quality snacks, pre-packaged cocktails, wine or prepared sandwiches and meals. Ride the Riverfront gondola that day for even easier access.
Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea
The new Beaver Creek location is conveniently located where Starbucks used to be, right near Coyote Café, the escalators to Centennial Lift, ski school and the parking garage. It’s pretty much right where you’d be eating cookies anyway, plus you can pair one with a hot espresso drink, coffee or tea to warm up.
