National Rosè Day this Saturday

After a long and chilly spring, the temperatures are on the rise, prompting our palettes to switch from the heavy red wines and buttery chardonnays to lighter and brighter wine varietals. This switch is just in time for National Rosè Day, which is held on the second Saturday of June.

National Rosè Day was submitted to and approved by the registrar of National Day Calendar in October of 2014 and first celebrated in June of 2015 by Bodvar House of Rosès, a winery specializing in rosè wines that hopes to raise awareness and give rosè lovers a day to unite together and celebrate.

Rosè may be one of the oldest types of wine known but it’s been gaining popularity recently, even becoming a mixer for use in other cocktails, rather than just being consumed as a straight wine.

To celebrate National Rosè Day on June 8, area bars are trying various ways to serve it up. White Bison serves a rosè frozè, which is reminiscent of those frozen flavored slushy drinks you enjoyed as a kid.

They start with rosè wine then add Domaine de Canton, which is a cognac-based ginger liqueur. Then they add some sugar, fresh lemon juice and cranberry juice to add the pink color back into it. Oddly enough, when you put the rosè wine into a frozen slushy machine, the color fades. It’s garnished with plenty of mint to add another element of flavor and a little color to the pale pink drink.

These drinks are great summer sippers on the White Bison deck, which was voted “Best Deck” in the Vail Daily Reader’s Poll last year. If you have a large group, ask if you can get the “golden swan” which is basically a copper punch bowl shaped like a large swan, allowing you to keep everyone’s glasses full right at your table.