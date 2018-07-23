National Tequila Day is July 24 (video)

Although it's probably not marked on your calendar, National Tequila Day is Tuesday, July 24. I'm not sure who comes up with these dates, but it's fun to consider and concoct something new with this spirit on this day each year. Locally, liquor stores, restaurants and bars are celebrating the day with specials and new forms of the libation.

At the Four Seasons Vail, beverage director Steven Teaver has something fun on the drink menu at the Remedy Bar. "The name for the drink came first. I wanted to play around with Tequila's "Tuh-Kill-YA" epithet after a night of extracting and extolling the virtues of a bottle of Maestro Dobel Diamante. The great thing about Dobel Diamante is its complementary and complex flavor profile. It is a unique blend of Extra-Anejo, Anejo, and Reposado tequilas that, after blending, have the color from the ageing process filtered out. This process leaves a crystal-clear spirit with a ton more character than silver tequila."

The end result is the "Kills Your Caresaway", a refreshing blend of Dobel Diamante, Linie Aquavit, Caraway Syrup, citrus and just a touch of fizz. "I love caraway and how it plays well with agave distillates and certain citrus, especially grapefruit," Teaver said. "So with those two bases in mind, I set off to create a refreshing tequila drink. The Kills Your Caresaway is just that."

Cary Hogan of Avon Liquor said she's been seeing an uptick in the amount of interest in tequila and seeing people expand their horizons and trying new labels.

"It's the sophisticated way to go these days, more people are interested in where their products come from, how they are made, where they are aged, they want to know more about the product," Hogan said.

There are two different categories of tequila, 100% agave tequila and a mixto tequila. Most people are only familiar with the mixto version, which is not very high quality and are only required to be 51% blue weber agave, and the other 49% can be additives like neutral-grain spirits, caramel coloring, high fructose corn syrup, which usually causes the hangover effect for the consumer. 100% agave tequila does not have any of these additives and is the purest form of tequila.

"Tequila is a great spirit to sip alone or mix with something simple if you are drinking the purer form. Many people like the "tequila diet" in the summer, you don't need a sugary soda or mixer with it, just lime juice or sparkling water will do," Hogan said.

Maya, the modern Mexican restaurant and tequileria led by restaurateur Richard Sandoval, offers over 100 agave-based spirits and house-infused tequilas.

"Tequila is a diverse and versatile spirit, it can really surprise someone who does not usually drink it," said Kayla Wittich, director of outlets at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa. "If a guest normally likes to drink bourbon, I would suggest a sweet and smoky anejo or extra anejo. For gin I would suggest a blanco with a floral or peppery profile. If they normally drink vodka, I would suggest a blanco with a crisp citrus profile," Wittich said.

Expand your knowledge of this spirit on National Tequila Day but remember to drink responsibly so it doesn't end up being "one tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor!"