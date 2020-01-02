Neil Berg tells stories of rock history with Vilar show on Friday

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll shares tales and music from iconic stars including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and many more. The show comes through the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Friday, Jan. 3.

if you go ... What: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll When: Friday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center Cost: $68 More information: Tickets are available at 970-845-8497 or www.vilarpac.org.

Neil Berg’s stories about rock’s iconic stars are just as plentiful as his huge list of credits as a composer, lyricist and producer. Friday, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll show wraps up a robust Winter Holiday Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Berg uses music to share not only the history but also the personal stories of rock legends. From Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin, five Broadway singers backed by a five-piece band take audiences through the history of rock ‘n’ roll, starting with 1950s icons like Buddy Holly and Ray Charles to ‘80s new wave.

“Audiences have been going absolutely bonkers for this,” Berg said of the show on the Vilar’s website.

Broadway stars, like Aaron Finley, who debuted on Broadway in 2013 as Drew Boley in “Rock of Ages,” perform hits from Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Journey, as well as top disco and ‘80s songs.

The family-friendly show helps expose kids to some of the most talented musicians in the last half of the 20th century, and stirs plenty of good memories for older audiences.

Berg’s credits include producer of the award-winning, new rock musical “THE 12,” which premiered at the Denver Center. His other shows include the Broadway-bound musical “Grumpy Old Men,” which opened in 2018 to rave reviews at The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine; the off-Broadway musical “The Prince and the Pauper” and “Tim and Scrooge” and “The Man Who Would Be King.” He also created and produced the No. 1 Broadway touring concert in the nation: “Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway.