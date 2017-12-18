New adaptation of A Christmas Carol to haunt the Vilar Performing Arts Center

BEAVER CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center continues its timeless tradition of presenting the holiday classic Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The touring production, from Lincoln, New Hampshire's North Country Center for the Arts, features a new script adaptation, direction and performance as Scrooge by award-winning and 40 year theater veteran Scott H. Severance.

Single tickets for the show are $65 for adultsand $35 for children and are available now at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

National Tour

The new production utilizes a large ensemble of professional actors, scenic design featuring state of the art technology, as well as 26 traditional carols of the season to tell the classic tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life.

The North Country Center for the Arts has been providing award-winning theater, music and comedy for nearly 30 years, following their mission statement: "Celebrating and inspiring humanity through artistic excellence."

This national tour of "A Christmas Carol" will feature an original script (performed only by North Country Center for the Arts) which was first written in a contemporary setting, and later translated back into Dickensian 1840s London.

The result is a tale set in "A Christmas Carol's" recognizable 1840s London with language that is vital and accessible to the modern ear. Celebrate the true spirit of Christmas with this original production filled with haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment.