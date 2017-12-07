New bag check policy at Vilar Center
December 7, 2017
The Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek is instituting a new bag check policy upon entrance to the theater on an as-needed basis, beginning Dec. 9.
The policy comes as a result of updated safety procedures.
Officials at the Vilar Center encourage people attending shows to arrive early and travel light, and in the event of a bag check, to cooperate with the security personnel in the upper lobby, prior to having your ticket scanned.
As always, anything beyond the size of a large purse will not be allowed in the theater, as well as backpacks and other oversized items.
For more information or concerns about the new procedure, contact the Box Office at 970-845-8497.
A list of prohibited items is located at http://www.vilarpac.org, under venue policies, and includes audio or recording devices, laser pointers, noise-making devices, drones, fireworks and any outside food or drinks, among other things.
