New beer event ‘Vail Valley Brew Fest at Avon’ coming to Nottingham Park on June 30

AVON — A new beer festival is coming to Nottingham Park on Saturday, June 30, courtesy of RightOn Productions, producers of the Denver Summer and Winter Brew festivals.

The event will welcome guests of all ages, but the beer sampling will be limited to adults ages 21 and older.

As the event will take place in the always-active Vail Valley, a 5K fun run along the Eagle River will take place before the start of the brew fest, so you can work off some calories before you begin to replenish. The run will be put on by Rocky Mountain Brew Runs and will be accompanied by a beer Olympics party that starts when you pick up your packet at 10:15 a.m. The actual run is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m.; Vail Brewing Co. is the official beer partner for the beer Olympics and will be donating some of their locally renowned craft beers to the games.

At the brew fest, attendees will be invited to drink 2-ounce pours in a commemorative glass taster. This is one of those events where you get unlimited samples of all the brews and ciders, so we'd recommend you take it slow. In addition to the more than 60 beer offerings available, there will be food trucks and vendors on site to help you balance out your drinking with some eating.

Live music will also be on tap — Rewind will play from 12 to 1 p.m., and The Gasoline Lollipops will play from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Limited admittance VIP offerings run from 12 to 1 p.m. with general admission taking place from 1 to 4 p.m.

The run alone is $35, the beer fest alone is $40 if you buy your tickets in advance at vailvalleybrewfest.com. But if you combine the two, then the cost is $65. The VIP access costs an extra $10. Day of tickets for the beer fest will cost $50 on site.

'ESTABLISHED, SUCCESSFUL'

RightOn Productions was created by a group of friends after an excursion to Bonnaroo in 2004 where they worked the beer tent for Flying Dog Brewery. Ideas flowed, and the opportunity to create an intimate craft beer festival was acted upon. The Denver Summer Brew Fest and Denver Winter Brew Festivals are produced by RightOn Productions with the Vail Valley Brew Fest at Avon as the newest festival in their lineup.

Avon Special Events Committee Chair Bobby Bank said the town is excited about the partnership with Vail Valley Brew Fest an RightOn Productions.

"The Denver Summer and Winter Brew Fests are established, successful events; we are excited to bring the same quality event to Avon and the Vail Valley," Bank said.

BIG SELECTION

Featured Breweries include 14er Brewing Co., Black Bottle Brewery, Crazy Mountain Brewing Co., Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Declaration Brewing Co., Dillon Dam Brewery, Eddyline Brewery, FATE Brewing Co., Good River Beer, Great Divide Brewing Co., Grist Brewing Co., Guinness, Holidaily Brewing Co., Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Left Hand Brewing Co., Living The Dream Brewing, MB Beverage Co. LLC, Mockery Brewing, Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Pug Ryan's Brewing Co., Resolute Brewing Co., Rockyard Brewing Co., SomePlace Else Brewery, Steamworks Brewing Co., Vail Brewing Co., Wibby Brewing and Wild Cider.

The Vail Valley Brew Fest will benefit Walking Mountains Science Center, which provides locals and visitors with opportunities to explore nature, gain a scientific understanding and learn about the many wonders of our mountain environment through natural science and sustainability programs. Stop by the festival to meet with representatives from Walking Mountains and learn more about how to be involved.

This story contains material from a town of Avon press release.