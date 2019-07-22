New Bravo! Vail virtual gala offers opportunity to support the arts digitally

Donations to Bravo! Vail help pay for things like music lessons after school for kids and free concert programming at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.

Special to the Daily

By the numbers Still not sure if your contribution matters? Here’s how donations in varying amounts will make an impact: $20 provides a scholarship for one month of piano or violin classes for one student. $100 provides one keyboard or violin loan to a family in need for the after-school program. $250 purchases a keyboard to be used in the after-school piano program. $500 gives access to a free classical music concert at Vail Interfaith Chapel. $1,000 provides classical music to patients at Vail Health. $2,500 underwrites eight Little Listener’s events at local libraries. $5,000 allows 40 students to attend Violin and Piano Summer Camp.

Bravo! Vail is hosting its first ever Virtual Giving Gala in lieu of a traditional gala event. The Virtual Gala is a fundraising event that includes three different ways to support Bravo! and its programs. As a non-profit organization, the world-class music festival’s revenue relies on philanthropic support to support its mission, two thirds of which is dedicated to community education and outreach.

Every year, thousands of kids and adults experience the joy and inspiration of classical music through Bravo! Vail’s education and engagement programs, which provide meaningful interactions with passionate world-class artists, hands-on experiences, and in-depth talks during the summer season. Year-round, after-school programs in piano and violin, spring family concerts and financial support for aspiring young musicians aim to inspire and support the Vail Valley’s music-loving community.

“My children are able to attend these incredible concerts, meet accomplished musicians, touch and play violins, cellos, trumpets, and drums and learn to play the piano with the help of Bravo! Vail piano teachers in the community outreach programs,” says Cindy Goodwin, a mother of a piano student. “They are inspired to try things that may have otherwise been unattainable and get access to the support they need to do so.”

A charitable contribution to the Virtual Giving Gala advances musical excellence and brings world class performances, inspiration, engagement, and education to the entire community. Here are three ways to participate:

1. Purchasing a virtual ticket or table. Every virtual ticket and table purchased is a symbol of dedication to the Bravo! Vail mission of enriching people’s lives through the power of music.

2. Donating to Bravo! Vail’s Education and Engagement Programs. Education and engagement make up two thirds of Bravo! Vail’s mission, which is to foster music education and promote a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

3. Bidding on exclusive packages and experiences. The Virtual Giving Gala includes an online auction with exclusive packages and experiences available for purchase.

Participate online at bravovail.org/gala or by calling Linda Boyne, development associate, at 970-827-4322 or lboyne@bravovail.org.