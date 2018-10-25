New collaborative brew at Vail Brewing Co. and Bonfire Brewing

Collaboration is a value that's highly valued in the valley. That's why Bonfire Brewing—with their new head brewer, Zach Kaplan—and Vail Brewing Co. have teamed up to create a new brewski.

Tapping this Saturday, Oct. 27, the beer, named Make I-70 Great Again, will be available at both Bonfire Brewing and Vail Brewing Co.'s Eagle-Vail spot.

The beer is a Kellerweis-style that uses a blend of lager and hefeweizen yeasts and fruit forward German hop varietals.

According to Kaplan, the aroma has slight hefeweizen esters with citrus and melon.

"Make I-70 Great Again was brewed to please both the normal brewery patron as well as the beer nerd connoisseurs throughout the Vail Valley," Kaplan said.