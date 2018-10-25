 New collaborative brew at Vail Brewing Co. and Bonfire Brewing | VailDaily.com

New collaborative brew at Vail Brewing Co. and Bonfire Brewing

Special to the Daily

Brewers from both Vail Brewing Co. and Bonfire Brewing, including their new head brewer, Zach Kaplan, brewed the beer earlier this month, and are tapping it on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Collaboration is a value that's highly valued in the valley. That's why Bonfire Brewing—with their new head brewer, Zach Kaplan—and Vail Brewing Co. have teamed up to create a new brewski.

Tapping this Saturday, Oct. 27, the beer, named Make I-70 Great Again, will be available at both Bonfire Brewing and Vail Brewing Co.'s Eagle-Vail spot.

The beer is a Kellerweis-style that uses a blend of lager and hefeweizen yeasts and fruit forward German hop varietals.

According to Kaplan, the aroma has slight hefeweizen esters with citrus and melon.

"Make I-70 Great Again was brewed to please both the normal brewery patron as well as the beer nerd connoisseurs throughout the Vail Valley," Kaplan said.