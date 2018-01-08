New concert series, Whistle Pig Vail, coming to Ford Amphitheater next summer
January 8, 2018
Move over Hot Summer Nights, there's a new concert series coming to Vail's iconic Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater next summer — the Whistle Pig Vail concert series.
Each summer for the past 30 years, the Ford Amphitheater has hosted an array of cultural and entertainment offerings, ranging from the Vail Dance Festival to the GoPro Mountain Games and Bravo! Vail.
Now, the Ford Amphitheater will host headliner rock and pop music all summer long as the new Whistle Pig Vail concert series launches in 2018, with more details on the artists and dates coming soon.
"Out Vail Valley community loves music, and we couldn't be happier to be bringing incremental, great music offerings to the beautiful Ford Amphitheater with the help of a legendary group like AEG Presents Rocky Mountains," said Mike Imhof, president and C EO of the Vail Valley Foundation. "Vail in summer 2018 is going to be better than ever before and will set the bar for many years to come in the mountain music scene."
World-Class music
AEG Presents Rocky Mountains has a reputation of creating strong partnerships and developing successful content in venues including Red Rocks, the Ogden Theater and more.
"The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is one of the most beautiful venues in the world and we can't wait to help bring more world-class music to the Colorado mountains with the Whistle Pig Vail concert series," said Don Strasburg, co-president of AEG Presents.
