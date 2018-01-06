New flower shop Fancy Pansy opens in Avon

AVON — Flowers never go out of style, which is why longtime Eagle County local and Colorado native Frankie Sheridan started Fancy Pansy out of her garage five years ago.

Last month, Sheridan officially opened her brick and mortar store at 51 Beaver Creek Place (across from City Market and next to Columbine Bakery), which is the only flower shop in Avon.

"After so many years of working out of my garage, it's a dream come true to finally have my own storefront," Sheridan said. "We are looking forward to designing according to our clients' individual needs while utilizing our knowledge of materials and patterns to create arrangements that are beautiful and memorable."

Variety of Arrangements

Since its inception in 2012, Fancy Pansy has become a local favorite known for crafting unique floral designs for weddings, restaurants and special occasions. With the opening of her new shop, Sheridan has created a welcoming space for clients to discuss their floral vision. The lounge area feels as inviting as a living room and the walk-in cooler, which was designed like a cottage and was a major part of Sheridan's vision, is filled with fresh, colorful flowers.

"Fancy Pansy features a variety of silk and dried flower arrangements, green plants, blooming plants, succulents, and cacti, as well as unique gift items," Sheridan said.

After 14 years in the Vail Valley, Sheridan is thrilled to provide distinctive floral arrangements for everyone's special occasions. She is also looking forward to hosting events including flower arranging classes, photography classes as well as jewelry and clothing functions that feature local artists and designers.

Fancy Pansy is hosting an open house event on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.fancy-pansy.com or call 970-470-4182.