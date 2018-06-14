New friday evening farmer’s market starts in Gypsum on June 15

Gypsum is hosting the 1st annual Down Valley Farmers Market every Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting June 15th.

The market, which will take place in the Gypsum Recreation Center Parking Lot, will run all summer until September 15.

"We felt that a Farmers Market was a need on the western end of Eagle County," said Special Projects Coordinator Krista DeHerrera. "There has been a growing consumer interest in obtaining fresh products directly from the farm. The Down Valley Farmers Market allows consumers to have access to locally grown, farm fresh produce. We are hoping to add vendors to the market so we can provide a nice selection of goods."

GREAT SELECTION

Weekly the market will feature produce from Clark Farms of Palisade; Fresh Seafood from Kaleb's Katch based in Gypsum; grass-fed beef from Gerard Family Beef, also based in Gypsum; snacks from Mountain Man Nut & Fruit, based out of Eagle; fresh baked goods by The Upper Crust Bakery out of Basalt and KK Pottery will offer pottery form local artisans.

The market will also be host to local food trucks — Turgeon's Wood fired Pizza and Ekahi Grill will be at the market weekly.

LIVE MUSIC

On a monthly basis, the market will also feature Live Music Fridays at 5 p.m. The Town of Gypsum has hosted live music at Lundgren Amphitheater traditionally each summer and that will continue as part of the Farmers Market, along with additional vendors to make a great evening of shopping, eating and grooving to great tunes.

And if a beer is what you are after, The Gypsum Chamber and Bonfire Brewing have partnered to put on a beer garden during the live music. $3 cans of Bonfire select beers.

Kids will have fun, too. A bounce castle will be erected for the Live Music Fridays, and as a treat on September 14, the market will host pony rides compliments of Mountain Valley Horse Rescue.

New vendors are welcome to participate in the market, as well. Contact Krista DeHerrera at 970-524-1727 or visit http://www.gypsumfarmersmarket.com for more information.