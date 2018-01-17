New LGBT event, AdventureOUT, debuts in Snowmass July 4-8

ASPEN — AdventureOUT Snowmass, a new summer event and fundraiser from the producers of Aspen Gay Ski Week, debuts in Snowmass July 4-8.

The event aims to bring the LGBT community together for a weekend of summer adventure and is geared toward the LGBT community and their families. AdventureOUT Snowmass features a different spin on the Aspen Gay Ski Week experience, with an emphasis on community and getting out into nature.

"We are so pleased to debut AdventureOUT in Snowmass this summer," said Kevin McManamon, executive director of AspenOUT. "We have thoroughly enjoyed bringing Aspen Gay Ski Week to Aspen and Snowmass year after year and hope that AdventureOUT Snowmass will evolve as a great summer counterpart this year and for years to come."

Showcasing Snowmass

The AdventureOUT weekend features activities with Blazing Adventures, such as rafting, jeeping, a farm to table dinner and more, as well as parties, concerts and other festivities.

"Snowmass in the summer is an idyllic place," said Rose Abello, tourism director at Snowmass. "We are thrilled to welcome AdventureOUT Snowmass for their debut summer event and look forward to showcasing all Snowmass has to offer in the summer."

For more information, visit http://www.adventureoutsnowmass.org or http://www.gosnowmass.com/events.