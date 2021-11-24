New Mediterranan restaurant ‘Citrea’ opens in Beaver Creek

Citrea is located in the heart of Beaver Creek Village alongside the ice rink.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

The newest restaurant concept in Beaver Creek Village, Citrea, opened this week on Nov. 24. Combining Colorado ingredients with modern culinary interpretations of Mediterranean cuisine, Citrea is located in the heart of Beaver Creek Village alongside the ice rink.

Citrea focuses on upscale dining and offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in a sophisticated and high-energy setting. With a patio alongside the Beaver Creek Village ice rink and an intimate bar inside, Citrea is the perfect place to relax and unwind for après. With menu items ranging from fresh-baked pita bread and muhammara to prawn tagine to wood-fired pizzas to whole-roasted striped bass, Citrea provides a delectable culinary experience in a vibrant setting.

Prawn tagine is one of the many modern culinary interpretations of Mediterranean cuisine offered at Citrea.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

“We are proud to bring another delicious restaurant to Beaver Creek Village, and to diversify the food offerings available to our guests. At Citrea, we modernize and elevate Mediterranean offerings, highlighting our passion for fresh, quality ingredients in a beautiful setting,” said Don Carlin, Sr. Director of Mountain Dining at Beaver Creek.

The restaurant seats 85, with spacious windows overlooking the picturesque Beaver Creek Village. Citrea also offers patio seating for 90, allowing diners to immerse themselves in the action of the ice rink.

Citrea will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 – 5 p.m. for après, and 5 – 9:30 p.m. for dinner service. Reservations can be made on OpenTable at opentable.com/r/citrea-beaver-creek.