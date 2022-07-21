New music with the New York Philharmonic, Old Crow Medicine Show at Vilar, Art in Avon and acrobatics down valley: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/22/22

Jaap van Zweden leads the New York Philharmonic during the Opening Night’s performance on Wednesday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Tom Cohen/Courtesy photo

The New York Philharmonic

To round out Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s 35th season, the New York Philharmonic will take the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this weekend through July 27. The New York Philharmonic returns to Vail for its 19th summer residency and is one of the oldest musical institutions in the world and is the oldest of the Big Five Orchestras in the U.S., dating back to 1842:

New York Philharmonic (1842)

Boston Symphony Orchestra (1881)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (1891)

Philadelphia Orchestra (1900)

Cleveland Orchestra (1918)

Throughout its 180-year history, The New York Philharmonic has had several notables as conductors including Tchaikovsky, Richard Strauss, Stravinsky and Copeland. The symphony orchestra is currently under the musical guidance of Jaap van Zweden. Van Zweden is no stranger to the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, he was the musical director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra from 2008-2018.

Friday night’s performance will feature the world premiere, “Profiles” by Carlos Simon. This work was co-commissioned by Bravo! Vail Music Festival and the New York Philharmonic as part of the New Works Symphonic Commissioning Project.

Friday:

Jaap van Zweden – conductor

Bomsori Kim – violin

Carlos Simon – Profiles

Max Bruch – Violin Concerto No. 1

Bartók – Concerto for Orchestra

There will be a pre-concert talk with Ryan Banagale of Colorado Mountain College at 5 p.m. at The Amp and a short talkback with composer Simon and Bravo! Vail artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott following the concert.

On Saturday, listen to the recent work by Nina Shekar, an award-winning composer and flutist, pianist and saxophonist, called “Lumina.” Shekar touches on darkness and light in this work by contrasting sounds that elicit feelings of joy and sadness.

Saturday:

Jaap van Zweden – conductor

Conrad Tao – piano

Nina Shekar – Lumina

Mozart – Piano Concerto No. 17

Dvorak – Symphony No. 7

Also on Saturday, put your feet in the shoes of Gustaf Mahler, who was from Austria and would spend much of his composing time surrounded by nature and the beauty of the mountains, similar to our surroundings here in Vail.

Mahler would often compose in the morning and then hike, swim and soak in the sun in the afternoons in the Austrian Alps. Bravo! Vail Music Festival explores Mahler’s connection to nature on Saturday with its Naturally Mahler Adventure Walk. The walks will be based out of the Vail Nature Center and led by Gabryel Smith, the director of archives and exhibitions for the New York Philharmonic at 9:30, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be select musicians set up along the trail to bring Mahler’s music to life.

On Sunday, get ready for the big sounds of Mahler’s Sixth Symphony, also known as his tragic symphony. To help understand this statement and what makes this work less triumphant go to the pre-concert talk at 5 p.m. at The Amp lobby with Jack Sheinbaum of the University of Denver. Then settle in on the lawn or pavilion seating for this 80-minute masterpiece. This program will not have an intermission, so get your snacks and drinks ahead of time.

Sunday:

Jaap van Zweden – conductor

Mahler – Symphony No. 6

For more information, go to BravoVail.org .

Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show members Morgan Jahnig, Mason Via, Ketch Secor, Jerry Pentecost, Cory Younts and Mike Harris will take the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday night.

Kit Wood/Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center has had a big summer schedule so far with names like John Fogerty, Kenny G and Shakey Graves and the award-winning line up continues this weekend with the Old Crow Medicine Show playing the Vilar stage on Sunday at 7 p.m.

“Old Crow Medicine Show brings a spectacular summer concert to the Vail Valley. From Grand Ole Opry members to Grammy winners, Old Crow Medicine Show have an old-timey folk/string sound combined with a rock energy – this combination will make for an especially memorable live performance,” said Ruthie Hamrick, director of marketing for the VPAC.

Old Crow Medicine Show got its start over 20 years ago by busking in New York City and then making their way across Canada and then the lower 48 and gaining fans wherever they went.

Their latest album came out in April of this year, and they are currently on tour with recent stops in Montana, Wyoming and Utah and will be traveling to Washington, D.C., Virginia, Arkansas and Canada after their stop in Beaver Creek.

Listen for new releases like “Paint This Town” and but don’t be surprised if they put in a Willie Nelson song, play a little “Wagon Wheel” or even “Fight for Your Right” by The Beastie Boys.

Tickets start at $75 and there are only 535 seats at the venue, so don’t hesitate if you want to hop on this opportunity to see this high-energy show. Take a look at their social media pages and you’ll realize that beyond their musical talents, they are just a fun group of guys you’ll want to spend your Sunday night with. For more information and for tickets, go to VilarPAC.org .

Avon Arts Celebration

The Avon Arts Celebration returns to Nottingham Park for the third summer.

Avon Arts Celebration/Courtesy photo

Art lovers are invited to converge at the Avon Arts Celebration this weekend for the third annual Avon Arts Celebration. Last year, this was the largest art show in the Vail Valley and this year the organizers expect to have over 100 artists show their works at Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon.

The juried show invites artists from California, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Wyoming, and beyond and the artists will all have original artwork that is one of a kind in all sorts of mediums like painting, photography, woodworking, print, mixed media, pottery, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, clothing and more.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, there will be a $1,000 art festival shopping spree giveaway on Saturday and Sunday. To get an entry ticket, come to the show Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. and ask any artist for a free entry ticket. Then put your “Stub in the Tub” at the Colorado Art Weekend booth and be present for the drawing at high noon on both days. The winner will get to select art from any artist or combination of artists in the show up to $1000.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and a list of artists go to AvonArtsCelebration.com .

Free Family Fun Fest

The Free Family Fun Fest is back in Lionshead this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blue Creek Productions/Courtesy photo

Come out to Lionshead Village for a few hours of free family fun at the Vail Free Family Fun Fest this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There aren’t a lot of free things to do in Vail, so this is a great way to spend part of your day and come and play, learn and create together as a family.

Take part in some of the zany competitions and contests along the Lionshead Mall. There’s also the Creation Station Zone where they will have plenty of quality arts and crafts and creative projects.

Although this is a fun event for kids, there’s quite a bit of learning going on along the way. Visit tents that will house fun games and activities based on STEM themes (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Each week, the Free Family Fun Fest showcases quality educational presenters such as The Raptor Educational Foundation, Nature’s Educators, Space Time Kids, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, the Denver Butterfly Pavilion, Spark Lab Science and Mad Science.

For more go to DiscoverVail.com .

The Greatest Show in CO

PLAY Performance Group launches its annual summer circus shows in Eagle and Minturn this weekend.

PLAY Performance Group/Courtesy photo

Ladies and gentlemen, step right up for the Greatest Show in CO this Friday and Saturday. PLAY Performance Group is presenting two shows, one in Eagle on Friday night and one in Minturn on Saturday night.

PLAY Performance Group, a local aerial acrobatics group, is hosting a circus-style show for the community. No elephants or lions, just human-powered performances from your friends and neighbors who have all sorts of hidden talents that will be revealed both nights. In addition to the circus arts, there will be live music and plenty of fanfare.

PLAY Performance Group has already had a busy summer performing at the Vail America Days parade and at the Eagle Artwalks. They are now gearing up to do their annual shows in Eagle and Minturn.

PLAY Performance Group doesn’t only do shows, they also offer weekly classes at Mountain Recreation Field House in Edwards. PLAY evolved out of Peace Love Aerial Yoga in Minturn into a hub for aerial arts education and performance. If you think you have what it takes, join them for a class. Who knows, you may be part of the Greatest Show in Colorado next year.

On Friday head to the Eagle Town Park for a 7 p.m. start and on Saturday go to Little Beach Park in Minturn for a 6 p.m. start. The cost is $15 for general admission either night and kids ages 4 and under free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at: GSEagle.bpt.me or GSMinturn.bpt.me .