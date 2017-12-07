New restaurant Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails opens in Vail Village

VAIL — Vail's newest restaurant Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails opened for business on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the former Pendulum space on Bridge Street.

A casual and welcoming spot on the way to the slopes will be serving the same menu all day every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant has added a fresh pop of color on the front door and livened up with large 1960s-era photography.

On the Menu

The new concept, led by executive chef Jake Burkhardt, will offer burgers, sandwiches, salads, flat breads and shareable snacks. The duck ramen with duck leg confit, poached egg, shiitake mushrooms and a three-day broth is sure to be a comforting favorite. Along with the Maine Lobster Roll BLT with sweet chunks of Maine lobster, lemon mayonnaise and cherry wood bacon served with old bay potato chips. Popular items to share are the flat breads: The Luigi topped with mushrooms, broccoli, pork sausage, roasted garlic, pecorino cheese and Calabrian chilies; or the Queso Fundido with chorizo, jalapeno and cilantro.

Belly up to the bar for inventive cocktails, craft beers and over 75 wine selections. Bar manager Brandon Bigalke serves fun concoctions like the Ring of Fire with Cane Rum, Ancho Reyes, Giffard, banana, lime, habanero, honey and bitters. Or share a drink with friends like the large format Colorado Spritz with Leopold Bros aperitivo, dry vermouth, sparkling wine, soda water and grapefruit bitters serving four to six people.

Commanding the team is director of operations David Walford, the former chef-owner of Splendido in Beaver Creek for over 22 years, who has offered up his extensive knowledge guiding the menu with recipes and techniques. His vision is to craft an approachable dining experience for everyone.

Recommended Stories For You

"Casual and quick with just enough sophistication, but not over the top is the idea, with fresh ingredients at a friendly price," he said.

Elevation Partners, the local restaurant group who has brought favorites White Bison and Crespelle to Vail Village will continue to grow with Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails.