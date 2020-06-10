New RiverWonderGrass festival provides bluegrass overnight river trip for August, with social distancing

The organizers of WinterWonderGrass partnered with Adrift Dinosaur River Adventures to offer RiverWonderGrass this August.

The creators of WinterWonderGrass, the bluegrass festival in Steamboat Springs each Feburary, have expanded into summer with RiverWonderGrass. The WonderGrass organizers are joined by Adrift Dinosaur River Adventures. The festival features Steamboat band Buffalo Commons and the first trip on August 28.

RiverWonderGrass came to fruition out of the desire to bring musicians and friends together on a journey through the heart of desert canyons; where empty sand beaches, outlaw caves, majestic hikes and silent floats are combined with healthy food, healing arts, and the space to reconnect with the inner spirit.

The trip will follow all state social distancing guidelines as outlined in both Colorado and Utah. Some of those guidelines are:

All employees and guests will be screened upon arrival to the trip, and will receive daily symptom checks.

Groups traveling together will be separated from other groups in boats and at campsites.

All shared materials will be sanitized between daily use.

All food will be prepared with cooks wearing face masks and gloves.

This RiverWonderGrass trip is a 4-day, 44-mile journey from the Gates of Lodore through the canyon to Split Mountain, UT, accommodating up to 20 patrons, with spots starting at $1,100 per person. The trip includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), all equipment, guides, music, and experiences. Tips and alcoholic beverages are not included. The trip operates within National Park Guidelines and protocols.

For more information or to book the trip, email scotty@winterwondergrass.com. To learn more about Adrift’s COVID-19 policies, including FAQs and detailed descriptions of measures being taken, visit their website.