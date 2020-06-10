New RiverWonderGrass festival provides bluegrass overnight river trip for August, with social distancing
The creators of WinterWonderGrass, the bluegrass festival in Steamboat Springs each Feburary, have expanded into summer with RiverWonderGrass. The WonderGrass organizers are joined by Adrift Dinosaur River Adventures. The festival features Steamboat band Buffalo Commons and the first trip on August 28.
RiverWonderGrass came to fruition out of the desire to bring musicians and friends together on a journey through the heart of desert canyons; where empty sand beaches, outlaw caves, majestic hikes and silent floats are combined with healthy food, healing arts, and the space to reconnect with the inner spirit.
The trip will follow all state social distancing guidelines as outlined in both Colorado and Utah. Some of those guidelines are:
- All employees and guests will be screened upon arrival to the trip, and will receive daily symptom checks.
- Groups traveling together will be separated from other groups in boats and at campsites.
- All shared materials will be sanitized between daily use.
- All food will be prepared with cooks wearing face masks and gloves.
This RiverWonderGrass trip is a 4-day, 44-mile journey from the Gates of Lodore through the canyon to Split Mountain, UT, accommodating up to 20 patrons, with spots starting at $1,100 per person. The trip includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), all equipment, guides, music, and experiences. Tips and alcoholic beverages are not included. The trip operates within National Park Guidelines and protocols.
Support Local Journalism
For more information or to book the trip, email scotty@winterwondergrass.com. To learn more about Adrift’s COVID-19 policies, including FAQs and detailed descriptions of measures being taken, visit their website.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more