New seminars coming to Taste of Vail, April 4-8

Over the five-day festival attendees experience signature events including the Debut of Rose, The American Lamb Cook-Off and Apres Ski Tasting, The Mountain Top Tasting and the Reserve Grand Tasting as well as seminars, intimate wine pop ups, dinners and more.

The 28th annual Taste of Vail features more than 30 guest chefs, restaurateurs and sommeliers as well as more than 55 top wineries from around the world.

VAIL — The Taste of Vail, a premiere food and wine festival returning to the heart of Vail April 4-8, invites dozens of winemakers and owners from all over the world to pour wine and interact with participants.

The Taste of Vail develops a series of new seminars each year designed to help food and wine enthusiasts expand their knowledge in fun and interactive sessions. For 2018, the seminars include a global focus that highlights some of the best winemaking regions of the world. All seminar tickets are now available and to see the most recent schedule of events and to purchase seminar tickets, visit http://www.tasteofvail.com. New seminars include:

Explore the New and the Old of Oregon Wines

Join Oregon winemakers and owners including Brian O'Donnell from Belle Pente, Mark Vlossak of St. Innocent and Flo Merlier from Van Duzer as they discuss the changing wines of Oregon.

When: Thursday, April 5, 2-3 p.m.

Tuscany with San Felice, Dievole and Brizio

Explore the differences between Tuscany's famous regions of Chianti, Montalcino and Bolgheri. Learn more about the resurgence of quality in Chianti as well as the continuous evolution of the popular Brunello di Montalcino and the status of Bolgheri in the world of wine.

When: Friday, April 6, 4:30-6 p.m.

Discover South African Sauvignon Blanc with Jaqueline Harris

Often described as a stylistic bridge between New Zealand and Sancerre, does South African Sauvignon Blanc have what it takes to be the next white wine preference of the wine savvy and food-centric consumers of the USA?

When: Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

The Rise of Pflaz Germany: Tasting of Reisling, Pinot Noir and More

The region once world famous for its noble sweet Rieslings has broadened its portfolio thanks to changing climatic conditions and is now home to some of Germany's finest dry Rieslings, Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs. Join winemakers Fritz Becker from winery Friedrich Becker in Schweigen and Richard Grosche from winery Reichsrat von Buhl in Deidesheim on a journey through Pfalz.

When: Saturday, April 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Rhone Wines of Paso Robles. An Evolution of Wine and Appellation, Grenache, Mourvedre, Syrah and Beyond

Join associate winemaker from Halter Ranch, Molly Lonborg; executive winemaker and Vvneyard manager from Tablas Creek, Neil Collins; owner and winemaker of Linne Calodo Matt Trevisan; and owner of Villa Creek and former Vail Valley resident Cris Cherry. The group will be exploring the Paso Robles AVA, (American Viticultural Areas). The wines they will include are Grenache, Mourvedre, Syrah and beyond.

When: Saturday, April 7, 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets on Sale

Individual event tickets and signature event passes are now on sale. Four- and six-pack seminar tickets are available for those wanting a more intimate learning experience with participating wineries and local chefs. The four-pack seminar tickets are on sale for $150 and a six-pack for $185. Individual seminar tickets are between $50 and $55. The signature Mountain Top Tasting is currently available for $150; The Lamb Cook Off & Apres Ski Tasting is $85; Debut of Rose is $55 and the Grand Tasting for $220. Save with signature event package with tickets to all flagship events for $430.