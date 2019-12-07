Editor’s note: This story is a paid feature that will appear in the winter edition of EAT magazine.

Restaurateur Cameron Douglas has been wanting to bring a new taqueria and tequila concept to Vail for a while now, and he’s finally found a perfect home for El Segundo. The restaurant’s name means “The Second” — and since Douglas’s first restaurant venture as an owner began with Montauk Seafood Grill in Lionshead, this new addition is aptly named.

“This has definitely been something I have been wanting to do for years,” shares Douglas. “We got the spot, and honestly of everything I could have imagined it looking like, this turned out better.”

Located on Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village, El Segundo is in a prime location for off-the-mountain après-ski and lively meals with friends and family. Authentic mixed-media art spices up the space, with murals by Denver-based artists Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina. The duo also painted a mural in the Lionshead Parking Structure this summer as part of Vail’s Art in Public Places initiative.

Sit at your table and look up at the lights, covered by a beautiful combination of glass and beads that seem to pair just right with a house margarita. To mix up your tequila experience a bit, the cocktail called Friend of the Devil is served up with reposado tequila, cucumber, jalepeño-cilantro syrup and fresh lime. There’s a whole list of drinks designated in the “Not Tequila” section as well, but if you’re a fan of the agave spirit, this is the place to get it.

Ceviche is a fresh way to start. Thinly sliced, wild caught red snapper is served with fresh citrus, sea salt, red onion and cucumber. For a unique and satisfying salad, choose the Ensalada De Pulpo — it’s a heap of baby arugula mixed with a blood orange vinaigrette, topped with charred Spanish octopus, roasted red pepper, fresh orange and garbanzo beans.

Tacos can take the stage next, starting with the ahi poke variation and then tempura lobster. There are as many traditional taco offerings as there are unique twists, so have fun mixing it up with a few different orders to share.

Don’t miss the entree list, which includes fajitas, steak, enchiladas and a most lovely fish dish. The Wild Gulf Snapper Veracruz highlights a beautiful white filet atop rice, green olives, garlic, capers, onion and fresh oregano in a spicy tomato sauce.

For dessert, never skip the churros. They are served with Nutella gelato and top it all off just right.

El Segundo

Price Range: Appetizers and Salads: $11 – $18; Tacos: $6-$13; Entrees: $25 – $46.

Ambiance: A newly opened, high-energy restaurant and bar in Vail Village serving tacos, Mexican specialities and tequila cocktails.

Signature dish: Wild Gulf Snapper Veracruz — broiled gulf red snapper with green olives, garlic, capers, onion and fresh oregano in a spicy tomato sauce.

Kid Friendly? Yes.