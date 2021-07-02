New wall murals in Avon and Edwards brighten up the valley

The Vail Valley just got a whole lot more colorful thanks to two new murals that were completed in Avon and Edwards this week. Both of the artists call the valley home, and their love for the area informed their artistic decisions and shines through in their completed works.

Exterior of the Avon Recreation Center is now the largest painted mural in Avon

Artist Pat Milbery puts the finishing touches on his mural Wednesday at the Avon Recreation Center in Avon. Milbery says the work will be named by the people of the town as his work is based on the Town of Avon. (Chris Dillmann

Street artist Pat Milbery and his collaborator OZWVLD have spent the last three weeks converting the formerly bland exterior of the Avon Recreation Center into the largest painted art mural that the town has ever seen. Using a crane lift and hundreds of cans of spray paint, all of which will be re-purposed into art at the end of the project, the two artists covered 3,726 square feet of the building in colorful representations of the natural beauty and activities that epitomize life in the town of Avon.

Milbery won the mural commission back in April of this year. A former professional snowboarder turned artist, Milbery has spent much of his life in the valley. Now based out of Denver, he returns to Eagle County often to visit his dad and step-mother in Edwards and enjoy the mountain lifestyle.

A bird's-eye view of the mural on the Avon Recreation Center in Avon. The piece is a representation of Avon. (Chris Dillmann

“Avon and Edwards and the valley have really become my home,” Milbery said. “I feel so grateful to have this project because it brings together a lot of moments and memories that I’ve had around here. It’s those times in life that really matter.”

Milbery rendered the mountains of Beaver Creek, Nottingham lake and local foliage in his signature geometric style, and used a vibrant color palette inspired by autumn in the valley. The human figures that fill the mural highlight the sports that take place in the rec center, as well as the outdoor activities available around Avon. A piano with windows for keys celebrates the concerts that flood music into the valley, and if you look very closely you can see the Avon town logo incorporated into the landscape.

All of the elements were inspired by Milbery’s own experiences in the area.

“You can’t fake the funk, right?” Milbery said. “I don’t know if someone else’s interpretation would have been as directly from the heart, because my heart has been up here for so long. That’s what I wanted this piece to feel like; like it came from my heart for the community.”

The colorful work of Pat Milbery will be seen on the wall of the Avon Recreation Center. (Chris Dillmann

The personal nature of the piece is emphasized by the subtle references that Milbery incorporates into his design that honor members of his family and members of the Avon community. The fly fisherman on the top right is painted in the likeness of Milbery’s father. An orange smile beams out as an ode to his mother, who always encouraged him to wear a smile even as she faced a losing battle with cancer. And the big, glowing heart is done in memory of his late friend and Avon local, Josh Malay.

“Josh always had a heart this big,” Milbery said. “Insanely talented snowboarder, great human being. When he passed, a piece of the valley died with him. I wanted to throw a shout-out to him in remembrance.”

Milbery is unveiling the completed mural on Saturday evening with a special projection show. Following Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe concert in Nottingham Park, at around 9:40 p.m. Milbery will be projecting lights and video overlay onto the mural that will animate his work and bring it to life. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the rec center and experience the art in this unique format.

Community members will also have the chance to name the mural by voting on the Engage Avon platform. The survey will go live on Monday, July 12th. Visit engage.avon.org for more information.

Hannah Litt signs her name at the completion of her second mural in Edwards. Litt graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2020

Hannah Litt

Local college student completes her second mural under the Spur Road Bridge in Edwards

Hannah Litt is only 20 years old, but she has already completed two murals in Edwards and is being commissioned to complete a third next summer.

A 2020 graduate of Battle Mountain High School and current art education major at Miami University of Ohio, Litt was born and raised in Edwards. She was first tapped by the town arts council to paint a mural under the Spur Road Bridge in order to cover up graffiti. The colorblock representation of life in Edwards that Litt completed last September received such a positive reaction that the town commissioned her to return this summer and paint the adjacent wall across the bridge.

“Having the practice of the first mural under my belt allowed me to improve my technique and do a lot more technical stuff with this one,” Litt said.

One of two murals under the new Spur Road Bridge in Edwards. (Chris Dillmann

Her latest mural, completed this past weekend, is a celebration of the history of the town of Edwards. Litt digitized seven archival photographs provided by the Eagle County Historical Society and then recreated them as stylized illustrations using a design program on her computer. She then painted each illustration into a letter of the town name, highlighting a different scene from the town’s history as the word EDWARDS is spelled out across the wall.

“I did a lot of research,” Litt said. “I think that the history gets lost sometimes because it’s such a touristy area, and I think it’s important that we bring the history back into our community.”

Archival photograph of a miner from the Eagle County Historical Society, recreated in the “W” of Hannah Litt’s latest mural

In order from letter E to S, Litt’s seven illustrations depict the Southern Ute Native American tribe that first inhabited the land that Edwards now stands on, the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad, the mining industry, a 10th Mountain Division ski trooper, the hunting and skinning industry, one of the original ranches in Edwards called the Brett Ranch, and the town’s old general store and post office.

The process of creating the mural took nearly a full year, as Litt planned the entire project from her university in Ohio. She said that her favorite part has been getting to finally paint her ideas into permanence on the Spur Road Bridge.

“I’m a lot shorter than the letters, so it’s definitely difficult,” Litt said with a laugh. “It’s just awesome that I can leave my mark here because I grew up here. I was taught art by the art teachers in the valley, and they are the ones who inspired me to become a teacher myself.”

Litt returns to university this fall to continue pursuing her degree in art education, but the town of Edwards has not seen the last of her work. Litt is already in conversations with the town to execute a new mural next summer, and leave another mark on the town that raised her.