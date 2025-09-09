New works by area artists showcased at 2nd Friday Gallery Night

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Air & Shimmer Orbs Installation will be on display at the Gallery Night in Eagle on Friday from 5-8 p.m.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

EagleARTS is hosting an extra special 2nd Friday Gallery Night on Sept. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at ArtSpace workshop + gallery in historic downtown Eagle. Enjoy art, snacks and drinks while checking out new works by a variety of local artists.

ArtSpace’s eight members — including resident artists Tara Novak of Tara Novak Art, Elke Wells of Liquid Sky Art and Gay Gardner Jewelry — will be featured along with additional pop-up artists Sheryl Miller of uncan’d designs, Beverly Rasmussen of Soul Fire Ceramics and Erin Connelly of Erin Connelly Art.

Live music will be provided by Hannah Isabelle Terrell, who is a local composer, educator and performing artist. For this event, Belle will play a combination of well-loved cover songs from artists such as Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles, as well as original pieces on guitar, cello and harp.

Stick around and have a bite to eat while enjoying the art. Serving handcrafted empanadas, smash burgers and feel-good comfort food, Flavor Stop Truck will be at the event as well. Family-owned and operated, this food truck offers heart, flavor and family pride in every bite.

Be sure to check out the Air & Shimmer Orbs Installation by 11 Eleven Creatives. With cascading clusters of giant iridescent orbs that turn air into art, the installation will transform the gallery’s exterior on Sept. 12. For more information, go to EagleArts.org .