New Year’s Eve celebrations, fireworks, rock and roll and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/30/22

Both Beaver Creek and Vail Village will host fireworks displays on New Year's Eve.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Both Vail and Beaver Creek are hosting fireworks shows throughout the evening on New Year’s Eve. Point your eyes to the sky for this annual tradition. Watch the Vail Ski and Snowboard School during the annual torchlight parade as the instructors make their way down Golden Peak in formation while carrying flares for a dazzling display of color against the slopes at 6:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display immediately after, around 6:25 p.m. The display will be visible from all base areas and there is a map on the website that shows the viewing area as well. Go to DiscoverVail.com for more information.

In addition to the fireworks, there are other events in town like the Silent Disco at Lionshead from 4 through 7 p.m. that will help you kill some time while waiting for the fireworks to go off.

Beaver Creek will host a special edition of the Thursday Night Lights glow stick ski-down parade to kick off the evening but there will be a bigger fireworks display later. Skiers and snowboarders that are level 4 in skill ability or above are invited to register at the Ski and Snowboard School’s Group sales office starting at 5 p.m. Then, everyone involved will gather at the Haymeadow Gondola where each person will be handed a glow stick to use on the way down. After the group gets to the base, there will be a short fireworks show, but the main event will be at 10 p.m.

While waiting for the ball to drop on the east coast and the larger fireworks show at 10 p.m., walk around Beaver Creek Village and watch the winter circus. Beaver Creek is bringing in aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers, jugglers, fire dancers, break dancers and other surprises. The acts will be scheduled throughout the evening between 6 and 10 p.m. with short performances, about 10 minutes each, so walk around and catch the entertainment throughout the evening. For more information, go to BeaverCreek.com .

New Year’s Eve dinners and more

Many restaurants and bars will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties on Saturday.

Grand Hyatt Vail

Grand Hyatt Vail has a few different ways to ring in the new year. Gessner restaurant will offer a special multi-course menu that night or if you like sushi, enjoy a special menu offered at Yoshimi Pop-Up. There’s also a late-night option at the Fireside Lounge for the adults who want to ring in the new year with the Ball Drop Party. From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., dance the night away with a DJ, $23 champagne splits, dessert bar and more.



Stoke & Rye

The new Richard Sandoval restaurant at The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa is hosting a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner followed by live music, a balloon drop and champagne toast at the Lookout Lobby Bar. The event is priced at $130 for adults and $42 for kids ages 12 and under. A $70 wine pairing is also available. Advanced reservations and more information can be found at StokeAndRye.com or by calling 970-790-5500.

Vail and Beaver Creek Chophouse

Ring in 2023 slopeside with a magician at the Beaver Creek Chophouse and live music at the Lionshead Chophouse. Tickets are limited but call either location to see what’s available. A five-course fixed menu, champagne toast and party favors are a part of the evening. Vail Chophouse: 970-477-0555, Beaver Creek Chophouse: 970-845-0555.

Red Lion

Head to the oldest bar in Vail for some holiday fun. Tickets at this establishment that has been around since 1963 include admission, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. This event is for those 21 years of age and older. Email theredlion68@gmail.com to purchase tickets.

Tavern on the Square

At the Arrabelle in Lionshead head to Tavern on the Square for craft cocktails, a free champagne toast at midnight and live music in this gastropub from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Agave

Ring in the New years at Agave with 40 oz. to Freedom: The Ultimate Sublime Tribute band from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at AgaveAvon.com .

Shakedown Bar Vail

Shakedown Bar Vail will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. until last call and tickets and the entertainment lineup was not fully revealed at press time, so check on ShakedownBarVail.com for more details. If you didn’t get enough of the calendar turning from 2022 to 2023, Shakedown is also hosting a New Year’s Day party from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Consider it your first Sunday Funday of the new year.

Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock ‘n Roll”

Neil Berg’s ’50 Years of Rock ‘n Roll – Part 2’ features stars from the greatest rock musicals as well as incredible rock ‘n’ roll singers.

In addition to all the New Year’s Eve parties happening on Saturday night, the Vilar Performing Arts Center will be rockin’ on Friday night with Neil Berg’s “50 years of Rock and Roll – Part 2” taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Neil Berg is known for his reviews of music through the ages with such performances as “100 Years of Broadway,” “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” and the HENRY award-winning Broadway-bound musical “The 12.”

“50 Years of Rock and Roll will take you through the decades that you expect, like the golden years during the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, but it also explores the origins of rock and roll and those who influenced an entire generation. It also takes you through more recent years of familiar tunes in the ’80s and ’90s. Joining Berg on stage will be stars from the greatest rock musicals as well as incredible rock ‘n’ roll singers. Listen for the sounds of Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Beach Boys, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and others.

Tickets are $58 each or this show has a 4-pack deal for $200. It is also part of the venue’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package where the more shows you buy, the more you save. Check out VilarPAC.org for more information. The Vilar Performing Arts Center just upgraded its sound system, so this will be a great show to check out.

Vail Legacy Parade

The Vail Legacy Parade is back this winter. View it on Friday night at Mountain Plaza at the base of Gondola One (No. 1)

As Vail Mountain turns 60 this season there’s already been a lot of reflection on how this world-class resort got its start. Vail and over 60 other ski resorts owe a debt of gratitude to the 10th Mountain Division soldiers who came back after World War II and changed the outdoor industry as we know it today. To honor that story, Vail Mountain hosts the Vail Legacy Parades throughout the season to commemorate the pioneers of Vail Mountain.

The first of three Vail Legacy Days Parades takes place this Friday. Vail ski area personnel dress up in the white camo uniforms that the 10th wore and ski down the mountain. Spectators can view the ski-down from the base of Gondola One at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village. The parade begins at 6 p.m. but it’s recommended that you arrive at 5:45 p.m. to get the best view.

After being up on the mountain, the group proceeds down Bridge Street and stops at the 10th Mountain Division statue by the Covered Bridge. Make your way up to the Colorado Snowsports Museum after and learn more about the 10th Mountain Division in the exhibit. The museum stays open until 8 p.m. on parade nights.

Before the parade, head to the Colorado Snowsports Museum for Tales of the 10th from 4 to 5 p.m. This week’s speaker is Chris Anthony, writer, producer and director of the documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart” which tells the story of the 10th Mountain Division. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. For more information go to SnowSportsMuseum.org .