New York Times bestselling author Larry Olmsted presents at Artists, Authors & Athletes series

VAIL — The Sebastian in Vail is hosting its second Artists, Authors & Athletes program on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. with New York Times bestselling author Larry Olmsted.

His book, "Real Food, Fake Food: Why You Don't Know What You're Eating & What You Can Do About It," poses the question: what are we really eating?

Olmsted's "Real Food/Fake Food" is a New York Times, Washington Post and National Post bestseller as well as a finalist for GoodReads' Best Books of 2016. Named one of the 10 Most Extreme U.S. Journalists, Olmsted also is the Great American Bites restaurant columnist for USA Today, the Great Life food, travel and lifestyle columnist for Forbes.com as well as the contributing travel editor for Cigar Aficionado magazine and many other news outlets.

"We are very lucky to have such a world-renowned author present as part of our Artists, Authors & Athletes series," said Bryan Austin, general manager of The Sebastian. "Olmsted brings his eclectic background as an adventurer, writer, researcher and world record holder to this new program."

Olmsted also is the author of "Getting into Guinness," a look at the rich history and cultural impact of the bestselling copyrighted work of all time, the "Guinness Book of World Records." In the course of his research, Olmsted broke or set three Guinness World Records in golf, poker and skiing. He also co-holds the world record for Most Different Trails Skied in Their Entirety in 8 Hours.

During the one-hour reception, Olmsted will speak on his work, including his exhaustive research that reveals what we eat isn't always what it seems — from parmesan to lobster, olive oil and more. The one-hour reception features the hotel's popular Sparkle & Pop amenity that includes complimentary prosecco and white chocolate, truffle popcorn.

After the reception, Olmsted will host a VIP, prix fixe dinner in the Leonora private dining room for those who want to learn a little more and dig a little deeper into the topics he'll be discussing. The VIP dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. featuring a three-course wine paring menu for $100 per person.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Artists, Authors & Athletes connects locals and visitors with experts in their chosen field. The program takes place the first Thursday of the month. Additional confirmed presenters for the winter season include:

Feb. 1: Mountaineer/adventurer Eric Alexander

March 1: Contemporary artist Britten

April 5: TBD

Artists, Authors & Athletes takes place through April and will return for a summer series in June. Additional presenters will be announced as they are confirmed.

Reservations to attend the reception are not required, however those who want to attend the intimate, VIP dinner can call 970-306-4640 for a reservation. Only eight seats are available for each of the monthly VIP dinners.

For hotel reservation or more information on The Sebastian-Vail, call 800-724-6535 or visit http://www.TheSebastianVail.com.