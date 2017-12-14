No limits for kids at Imagination Station

For more information about the Imagination Station, visit http://www.vailrec.com , call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com . The Imagination Station is located above the Lionshead Welcome Center in Vail and is open seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m.

VAIL — The Imagination Station has long been a staple for creative and artistic activities in Vail. Now, the Imagination Station has even more to offer with new art and science activities, virtual reality experiences and expanded winter hours.

Located above the Lionshead Welcome Center in Vail (second floor), the Imagination Station is open Sundays through Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About the Imagination Station

The Imagination Station offers activities and fun for children ages 2 to 12 and their families.

Features include:

Thoughts Flow water table that encourages experimentation and problem solving

Play wall that integrates physical and cognitive learning

Hyperbolic funnel that models planetary motion

Medical Clinic where children play doctor to dogs, cats and babies.

The cost is $7 per day, $20 per week, $40 per month or $60 per year. Family memberships are available for $60 per month or $100 per year. Adults and children younger than 2 are free.

Daily Guided Art and Science Activities

Every day at 11:15 a.m., a different daily guided art or science activity will be offered, with the cost included in the Imagination Station entry.

Guided activities include simple chemistry, puffy slime, marble painting, paper helicopters, glow gak and more. See this week's schedule at http://www.VailRec.com.

Two unguided crafts, painting paper and sand pendulum art will be offered every day. Kids can paint on paper as much as they like and take home art made with the sand pendulum (limit one per visit).

Art Studio

Open to all ages, the Art Studio features a series of inventive crafts on a rotating schedule. Art Studio offerings include mosaics, wood burning, freehand 3-D printing and more.

Cost is $3 to $20 depending on the activity. See this week's schedule at http://www.VailRec.com.

Additionally, Paint Your Own Pottery is available every day. Choose and purchase unpainted pottery that becomes your canvas. Paint simple designs or a masterpiece, then have your work glazed and fired. Make a gift, design a keepsake or personalize your morning coffee mug. Cost is $10-$50 depending on the items chosen.

Virtual Reality Experiences

The Imagination Station offers two virtual reality rooms, fun for all ages.

In the first room, participants can engage in active virtual challenges such as slicing fruit with virtual swords. The second room is dedicated to artistic and thoughtful play like painting in three dimensions in outer space.

Cost is $25 for a 30-minute session. Visit by Dec. 21 to get a 30-minute session for $15.