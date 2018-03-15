Nonprofit Learning Series offers tips, techniques March 20

More information: Seats are limited to 20 people. RSVP by calling 970-477-4001.

Where: US Bank, third floor conference room, Avon.

If you go …

In the mountains of Colorado we have a season that many other cities and towns don't have — gala season. Yes, it is then that every nonprofit is having some type of event whether it is a golf tournament, soiree, gala, luncheon or other fundraising event. How can yours be the most distinctive and profitable event your nonprofit has ever staged?

On Tuesday, March 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Nonprofit Learning Series presents Kaylee Brennand, Vail Valley's preeminent event planner, to share her insights on planning and executing successful events in the Vail Valley.

Brennand has been responsible for many events including Roundup River Ranch's A Grateful Harvest and Pop Warner Little Scholars, annual scholarship awards, Colorado Grand, Vail Valley Foundation's Star Dancing Gala and Black Diamond Ball and Vail Global Energy Forum. She is the past president of the Vail Valley Theater and works with corporate and nonprofit groups as a production stage manager — treating events as a theatrical production for the clean and productive outcome.

Robin Thompson, professional fundraising consultant, will ask Brennand questions to teach you about:

The kind of event you should have whether it is a fundraising, cultivation, thank-you or stewardship.

Understanding the best and worst things you can do when planning and executing an event.

Advice to keep it fresh, innovative and unique.

Planning tips and techniques.

Ideas for getting attendees to want to give money to your charitable cause.

How to decide on menu, venue and other important logistical items.