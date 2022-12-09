Norah Jones comes to Beaver Creek to celebrate VPAC’s 25th anniversary in March￼

Nine-time Grammy winner Norah Jones will take the VPAC stage in March.

Shervin Lainez/Courtesy photo

What: VPAC 25 th Anniversary Celebration | An Evening with Norah Jones

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Singer and pianist Norah Jones has won nine Grammy Awards with over 50 million albums sold worldwide while being named Billboard’s Top Jazz Artist of the 2000-2009 decade. Since the time she crooned “Come Away with Me” in 2002, music lovers from all over the world have been trying to catch a glimpse of her sultry voice and delicately soulful songs.

On March 3, Norah Jones takes the intimate 535-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center stage in the heart of Beaver Creek for her only upcoming show in the state for a “show of a lifetime.” The not-to-be-missed performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 and are on sale now. A special VPAC 25th Anniversary Celebration with tickets to the concert will also be available for $250.

In addition to hits “Don’t Know Why,” “What Am I to You” and “I’ve Got To See You Again,” Jones more recently released a live album in 2021, “’Til We Meet Again,” which has been nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The album is a testament to the rich and inspiring music high that only Jones can give to her audiences. Fans and newcomers alike will experience her mystical and enchanting aura as a performer, singer and songwriter at the VPAC, which is celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class performances to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

“The Vilar Performing Arts Center aims to secure prolific talent in every genre that we present. As one of the most beloved voices of our time, Norah Jones is the idyllic artist for such a special evening of celebration in our intimate theater,” VPAC executive director Owen Hutchinson said. “We hope the community and visitors to Beaver Creek will join us for what is sure to be a performance of a lifetime.”

A true musical force to be reckoned with, Jones was born in New York in 1979, daughter of legendary sitar performer and friend of The Beatles Ravi Shankar. She got her start singing in NYC lounges before label executives at Blue Note saw her potential and signed her.

Since her 2002 debut “Come Away With Me,” she’s been a steady voice of warmth and reassurance, which marked its 20th Anniversary in 2022 with a Super Deluxe Edition. Jones’ self-described “moody little record” introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon.

Since then, Jones has become a nine-time Grammy winner and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper. Jones recently launched her own podcast, “Norah Jones Is Playing Along,” each episode of which features her sitting down with one of her favorite musicians for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation.

Gearing up for her 20th-anniversary tour, Jones’ upcoming performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek will leave audiences awe-inspired and their souls full.

Visit VilarPAC.org/Norah-Jones for tickets and more information.