North Mississippi Allstars to close out Hot Summer Nights

The North Mississippi AllStars will close out Hot Summer Nights on Aug. 30.

Courtesy photo

The North Mississippi Allstars, led by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, have been performing for 25 years, producing 13 albums, four Grammy Award nominations and sold-out shows across the country. The blues and Southern rock band from Hernando, Mississippi, will close out the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series on Tuesday.

The Dickinson brothers have recorded and toured with Mavis Staples, Charlie Musslewhite, Robert Plant and Patty Griffith, G. Love, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and the Black Crowes, to name a few. They forge ahead always as a family, first and foremost.

“North Mississippi Allstars means family,” Cody said. “I get the joy of working with my brother. Our families keep growing, too. There’s a sense of history. The older I get, the more I realize how important it is to record this music, so younger kids can hear it. I just want to make sure we pass it on. It’s a huge honor to be a part of this tradition.”

As sons of legendary producer and musician Jim Dickinson, Luther and Cody have been producing records themselves since they were teenagers.

“We learned an enormous amount from our father,” Luther said. “Cody and I made mistakes, but we’ve always believed in ourselves, and we had to learn for ourselves. Rock ‘n’ roll is self-taught. Each generation has to reinvent itself and shed the skin of the elders.”

Over the years, the Dickinson brothers have led the group with a rotating cast of supporting musicians — welcoming others into the family (by blood and by the road).