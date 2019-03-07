Noted author and historian to discuss Colorado ski history

The presenter will literally be surrounded by the presentation on Wednesday, March 20, as noted author and historian Dr. Duane Vandenbusche brings down the curtain on the Colorado Snowsports Museum's Through the Lens lecture series with a presentation on Colorado ski history. The event, which runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., marks the fourth installment in the inaugural season of Through the Lens.

Tickets for Vandenbusche's presentation are priced at $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org or by calling 970-476-1876. Seating is limited and advanced tickets are required. Beer, wine and appetizers will be served, with reserved seating for members.

Vandenbusche has been a professor of history at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison since 1962. He also serves as a state and local historian, as well as the author of nine books on Gunnison County and Western Colorado, including Arcadia Publishing's "Around Monarch Pass and Crested Butte."

He joined the Western State athletic program in 1971 as the head track and men's cross country coach, initiating the women's cross country program in 1982. Over the course of his coaching career, his efforts have been rewarded with 12 National Championships, while also producing three Olympians.

Through the Lens features presentations by notable scientists, athletes and historians as they share stories and experiences that have helped shape Colorado's rich ski heritage.

For more information on the new program series, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876.