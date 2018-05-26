Nottingham Lake in Avon adds swim lane, expands off-leash dog program and changes parking

Looking for water in landlocked Colorado? Nottingham Lake in Avon features a small beach, stand-up paddleboarding and pedal boats as well as volleyball courts, a performance pavilion and more.

A few changes and park rules are being implemented this summer at Nottingham Park, including parking and an off-lease program for dogs.

PARKING

All-day parking for the park is available by the tennis courts at Avon Elementary School and in the Avon Town Hall east and west parking lots at 1 Lake Street.

For short park excursions, there will be a drop off and loading zone and two-hour parking at the Nottingham Beach parking lot off of West Beaver Creek Boulevard.

SWIM LANE

The Avon Recreation Department is presenting a new 50-meter open water swim lane in Nottingham Lake this year. The swim lane will be marked with buoys and will extend east/west just outside of the swim area boundaries. Swimmers are welcome to use this area between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

No lifeguard will be on duty at Nottingham Lake.

DOG-FRIENDLY

The town of Avon will pilot a new off-leash dog program this summer in Nottingham Park. The program highlights an expansion of the current off-leash area to include the entire upper grass field, sediment pond area and grass area on the north side from the fishing pier to the bike path. Water access for canines is permitted in these areas.

Hours and days for the program will remain the same as past years, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

Some guidelines to help ensure program success include:

All dogs must be under strict voice command

Dog to dog conflicts, and certainly dog to human conflicts will not be tolerated

Dog owners must clean up all dog waste

Dogs may not interfere or interrupt park wildlife

For questions regarding parking and mobility, contact the Mobility Department at 970-748-4120. For parks and recreation questions, contact the Recreation Department at 970-748-4060.